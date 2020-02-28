World Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7016 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|7016 yards
|Back
|72
|6581 yards
|Regular
|72
|6228 yards
|Front
|72
|5866 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5221 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Greens Bent Grass
Architect Kentaro Sato (1996)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard, Diners, JCB
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities
Stay & Play Offers
From $325
Valid dates: Feb 28, 2020 - Oct 31, 2020
UNLIMITED rounds of golf over three days, and two nights lodging in one of our 4-bedroom Stay & Play luxury townhomes, including access to fine dining for dinner at Champs and Rockers.
Course Layout