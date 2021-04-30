Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Kumamoto

Atsumaru Lake Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Traditional
Par 72
Length 6960 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6960 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6565 yards 72.3 122
Front 72 6160 yards 70.7 121
Front (W) 72 6160 yards 71.7 123
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Atsumaru Lake Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 380 405 590 190 615 405 165 405 440 3595 385 400 165 365 555 365 215 395 520 3365 6960
Regular M: 72.3/122 355 360 575 170 590 370 155 375 430 3380 365 370 165 350 535 350 185 365 500 3185 6565
Front M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 335 335 550 150 545 350 150 350 400 3165 345 350 145 335 515 335 155 335 480 2995 6160
Handicap 17 9 5 13 1 11 15 7 3 16 6 8 12 14 18 4 2 10
Par 4 4 5 3 5 4 3 4 4 36 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UFJ, UC, DC, NICOS, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Cherry Golf Uto: #12
Cherry Golf Uto Course
Uto, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
World Country Club: #1
World Country Club
Uki, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chisun CC Mifune: #11
Chisun Country Club Mifune
Mifune, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Cherry Amakusa GC: #17
Cherry Amakusa Golf Course
Kamiamakusa, Kumamoto
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Green Hill CC: #4
Aso Green Hill Country Club
Nishihara, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Ozu GC: #2
Aso Ozu Golf Club
Ozu, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yatsusiro GC
Yatsusiro Golf Club
Yatsushiro, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Tokyu GC
Aso Tokyu Golf Club
Minamiaso, Kumamoto
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Atsumaru Aso Akamizu GC
Atsumaru Aso Akamizu Golf Club - Kishima/Gairin Course
Aso, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Atsumaru Aso Akamizu GC
Atsumaru Aso Akamizu Golf Club - Kishima/Nakadake Course
Aso, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Atsumaru Aso Akamizu GC
Atsumaru Aso Akamizu Golf Club - Gairin/Nakadake Course
Aso, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Resort Grandvrio Hotel
Aso Resort Grandvrio Hotel - West Course
Aso, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me