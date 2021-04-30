Atsumaru Lake Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Traditional
Par 72
Length 6960 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6960 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6565 yards
|72.3
|122
|Front
|72
|6160 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front (W)
|72
|6160 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for Atsumaru Lake Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|380
|405
|590
|190
|615
|405
|165
|405
|440
|3595
|385
|400
|165
|365
|555
|365
|215
|395
|520
|3365
|6960
|Regular M: 72.3/122
|355
|360
|575
|170
|590
|370
|155
|375
|430
|3380
|365
|370
|165
|350
|535
|350
|185
|365
|500
|3185
|6565
|Front M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|335
|335
|550
|150
|545
|350
|150
|350
|400
|3165
|345
|350
|145
|335
|515
|335
|155
|335
|480
|2995
|6160
|Handicap
|17
|9
|5
|13
|1
|11
|15
|7
|3
|16
|6
|8
|12
|14
|18
|4
|2
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UFJ, UC, DC, NICOS, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
