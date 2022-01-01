Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Kumamoto

Shiranui Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6541 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Red 72 6541 yards
Back/White 72 6284 yards
Regular/Red 72 6087 yards
Regular/White 72 5824 yards
Front/Red 72 5614 yards
Front/White 72 5340 yards
Ladies/Rd 72 5285 yards
Ladies/White 72 5021 yards
Scorecard for Shiranui Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 73.1/123 355 372 180 339 498 388 475 379 260 3246 372 437 388 158 550 208 318 339 525 3295 6541
Blue M: 70.7/121 323 334 152 328 470 379 448 332 238 3004 334 405 366 136 530 180 312 317 503 3083 6087
Yellow M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 323 306 135 297 443 354 416 291 212 2777 290 361 346 130 508 158 268 295 481 2837 5614
Red W: 67.1/113 290 306 120 295 443 339 416 291 146 2646 290 295 246 130 476 158 268 295 481 2639 5285
Handicap 9 3 11 5 7 17 13 15 1 6 2 12 14 8 4 16 10 18
Par 4 4 3 4 5 4 5 4 3 36 4 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1987
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, BC
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Nearby Courses
Atsumaru Lake CC
Atsumaru Lake Country Club
Uki, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Cherry Golf Uto: #12
Cherry Golf Uto Course
Uto, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Kumamoto Jonan CC - Main: #2
Kumamoto Jonan Country Club - Main Course
Kumamoto, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Kumamoto Jonan CC - Family: #1
Kumamoto Jonan Country Club - Family Course
Kumamoto, Kumamoto
Resort/Public
0.0
0
World Country Club: #1
World Country Club
Uki, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Kumamoto Minami CC: #16
Kumamoto Minami Country Club
Kosa, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Chisun CC Mifune: #11
Chisun Country Club Mifune
Mifune, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Kumamoto Mashiki CC
Kumamoto Mashiki Country Club
Mashiki, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Cherry Amakusa GC: #17
Cherry Amakusa Golf Course
Kamiamakusa, Kumamoto
Public
0.0
0
Yatsusiro GC
Yatsusiro Golf Club
Yatsushiro, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Kumamoto Kuko CC
Kumamoto Kuko Country Club
Kikuyo, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Shimabara CC: #1
Shimabara Country Club
Minamishimabara, Nagasaki
Semi-Private
0.0
0
