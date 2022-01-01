Shiranui Country Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6541 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Red
|72
|6541 yards
|Back/White
|72
|6284 yards
|Regular/Red
|72
|6087 yards
|Regular/White
|72
|5824 yards
|Front/Red
|72
|5614 yards
|Front/White
|72
|5340 yards
|Ladies/Rd
|72
|5285 yards
|Ladies/White
|72
|5021 yards
Scorecard for Shiranui Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 73.1/123
|355
|372
|180
|339
|498
|388
|475
|379
|260
|3246
|372
|437
|388
|158
|550
|208
|318
|339
|525
|3295
|6541
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|323
|334
|152
|328
|470
|379
|448
|332
|238
|3004
|334
|405
|366
|136
|530
|180
|312
|317
|503
|3083
|6087
|Yellow M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|323
|306
|135
|297
|443
|354
|416
|291
|212
|2777
|290
|361
|346
|130
|508
|158
|268
|295
|481
|2837
|5614
|Red W: 67.1/113
|290
|306
|120
|295
|443
|339
|416
|291
|146
|2646
|290
|295
|246
|130
|476
|158
|268
|295
|481
|2639
|5285
|Handicap
|9
|3
|11
|5
|7
|17
|13
|15
|1
|6
|2
|12
|14
|8
|4
|16
|10
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1987
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, BC
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
