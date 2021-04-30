Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Kumamoto

Cherry Golf Uto Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Cherry Golf Uto Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 351 544 358 466 359 170 562 151 529 3490 340 173 360 175 505 375 128 530 390 2976 6466
Regular M: 69.5/120 336 524 341 436 343 152 547 131 512 3322 315 149 350 158 490 363 110 521 375 2831 6153
Ladies W: 70.2/119 336 484 341 390 285 152 449 131 443 3011 315 149 316 141 414 363 110 480 291 2579 5590
Handicap 11 7 5 1 9 15 3 13 17 14 8 2 12 4 16 18 10 6
Par 4 5 4 4 4 3 5 3 5 37 4 3 4 3 5 4 3 5 4 35 72

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted DC, UC, JCB, Diners, VISA, BC, NICOS, Nissenren, UFJ, Credit Saison, etc.
Fivesomes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Sauna

