Cherry Golf Uto Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Cherry Golf Uto Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|351
|544
|358
|466
|359
|170
|562
|151
|529
|3490
|340
|173
|360
|175
|505
|375
|128
|530
|390
|2976
|6466
|Regular M: 69.5/120
|336
|524
|341
|436
|343
|152
|547
|131
|512
|3322
|315
|149
|350
|158
|490
|363
|110
|521
|375
|2831
|6153
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|336
|484
|341
|390
|285
|152
|449
|131
|443
|3011
|315
|149
|316
|141
|414
|363
|110
|480
|291
|2579
|5590
|Handicap
|11
|7
|5
|1
|9
|15
|3
|13
|17
|14
|8
|2
|12
|4
|16
|18
|10
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|5
|37
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|35
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted DC, UC, JCB, Diners, VISA, BC, NICOS, Nissenren, UFJ, Credit Saison, etc.
Fivesomes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Sauna
