Northern Country Club Akagi Golf Course - South/Middle
Gunma, Japan

Northern Country Club Akagi Golf Course - South/Middle

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6928 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6928 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6667 yards 72.9 121
White 72 6436 yards 70.7 119
Green 72 5916 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 72 5717 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for South/Middle
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 376 372 429 186 346 357 588 210 517 3381 395 632 229 407 435 320 456 195 478 3547 6928
Blue M: 72.9/121 351 372 419 160 346 357 536 177 488 3206 395 604 217 407 410 320 456 174 478 3461 6667
White M: 70.7/119 351 344 419 160 315 344 536 177 488 3134 358 604 217 376 410 305 411 174 447 3302 6436
Green M: 69.2/117 310 328 370 150 304 331 510 118 440 2861 338 577 135 351 410 294 380 152 418 3055 5916
Red W: 70.2/119 300 310 370 125 304 331 510 118 440 2808 338 491 135 351 350 294 380 152 418 2909 5717
Handicap 5 11 13 15 7 1 3 17 9 8 2 10 4 12 14 16 18 6
Par 4 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 5 36 4 5 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, Union Pay & others
Dress code Jeans & T-shirts are not allowed.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

