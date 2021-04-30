Chiba Kokusai Country Club - Bamboo Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6588 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|MG / Back
|72
|6588 yards
|73.1
|123
|SG / Back
|72
|6554 yards
|MG / Regular
|72
|6154 yards
|70.7
|121
|SG / Regular
|72
|6120 yards
|MG / Ladies
|72
|5241 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Bamboo
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|410
|390
|439
|464
|182
|328
|596
|190
|411
|3410
|398
|304
|543
|321
|301
|160
|456
|206
|489
|3178
|6588
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|381
|357
|415
|444
|147
|308
|571
|172
|385
|3180
|372
|292
|511
|282
|289
|142
|429
|188
|469
|2974
|6154
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|274
|292
|347
|431
|137
|251
|426
|138
|340
|2636
|308
|275
|467
|238
|277
|130
|340
|175
|395
|2605
|5241
|Handicap
|7
|5
|1
|9
|13
|15
|3
|11
|17
|4
|14
|6
|12
|16
|10
|2
|8
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1968
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
