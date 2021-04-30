Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Chiba

Chiba Kokusai Country Club - Bamboo Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6588 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
MG / Back 72 6588 yards 73.1 123
SG / Back 72 6554 yards
MG / Regular 72 6154 yards 70.7 121
SG / Regular 72 6120 yards
MG / Ladies 72 5241 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Bamboo
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 410 390 439 464 182 328 596 190 411 3410 398 304 543 321 301 160 456 206 489 3178 6588
Regular M: 70.7/121 381 357 415 444 147 308 571 172 385 3180 372 292 511 282 289 142 429 188 469 2974 6154
Ladies W: 67.1/113 274 292 347 431 137 251 426 138 340 2636 308 275 467 238 277 130 340 175 395 2605 5241
Handicap 7 5 1 9 13 15 3 11 17 4 14 6 12 16 10 2 8 18
Par 4 4 4 5 3 4 5 3 4 36 4 4 5 4 4 3 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1968

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

