Chiba Kokusai Country Club - Sakura West Course
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 36
Length 3118 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|MG / Back
|36
|3118 yards
|MG / Regular
|36
|2912 yards
|MG / Ladies
|36
|2573 yards
Scorecard for Cherry Sakura
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|319
|389
|409
|390
|483
|166
|502
|168
|292
|3118
|6289
|Regular M: 69.2/117
|302
|374
|388
|361
|458
|149
|476
|143
|261
|2912
|5896
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|296
|293
|307
|295
|446
|139
|408
|135
|254
|2573
|5102
|Handicap
|15
|9
|3
|1
|7
|13
|5
|17
|11
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1968
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
