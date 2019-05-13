Palm Valley Golf Club - North/West
About
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|71
|6950 yards
|72.9
|128
|Blue
|71
|6550 yards
|71.0
|125
|White
|71
|6110 yards
|68.7
|118
|White (W)
|71
|6110 yards
|74.5
|127
|Combo (W)
|71
|5585 yards
|71.5
|121
|Combo
|71
|5585 yards
|66.3
|111
|Red
|71
|5310 yards
|65.1
|105
|Red (W)
|71
|5310 yards
|70.2
|119
|Green
|71
|4300 yards
|60.7
|91
|Green (W)
|71
|4300 yards
|63.8
|107
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 72.9/128
|400
|515
|430
|225
|395
|400
|425
|205
|545
|3540
|445
|475
|205
|540
|445
|155
|235
|340
|570
|3410
|6950
|Blue M: 71.0/125
|380
|495
|405
|200
|370
|385
|410
|150
|530
|3325
|415
|450
|170
|535
|425
|150
|215
|315
|550
|3225
|6550
|White M: 68.7/118 W: 74.5/127
|365
|480
|380
|160
|350
|355
|375
|120
|515
|3100
|405
|425
|160
|490
|400
|135
|185
|285
|525
|3010
|6110
|Combo M: 66.3/111 W: 71.5/121
|305
|425
|310
|160
|350
|355
|330
|120
|445
|2800
|360
|370
|160
|450
|400
|135
|185
|285
|440
|2785
|5585
|Red M: 65.1/105 W: 70.2/119
|305
|425
|310
|135
|320
|315
|330
|85
|445
|2670
|360
|370
|140
|450
|360
|105
|150
|265
|440
|2640
|5310
|Green M: 60.7/91 W: 63.8/107
|250
|325
|230
|95
|240
|230
|260
|80
|405
|2115
|290
|295
|100
|355
|315
|95
|120
|210
|405
|2185
|4300
|Handicap
|13
|11
|3
|15
|9
|7
|5
|17
|1
|6
|2
|14
|12
|10
|18
|8
|16
|4
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|3
|4
|5
|35
|71
|Handicap (W)
|13
|3
|11
|15
|7
|9
|5
|17
|1
|2
|6
|14
|8
|10
|18
|12
|16
|4
Course Details
Rentals/Services
Practice/Instruction
Policies
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Banquet Facilities
Reviews
Course is very lush. Greens run true. Played in 3 and 1/2 hours.
Nice course
Play this course for the first time and really liked it. Course is in great shape, and has a great layout.
Fun course
this is a fun course to play and it is kept in good condition year round.
Aloha round
I didn't realize the course was preparing to be seeded. That was not mentioned prior to my booking.
Depends on your partners
I love the course. It was my first time playing the West 9, then played the North (the old back 9). For my first 9, I was matched with a group of inexperienced guys, very pleasant, but 2:40. For the back, a delightful group of three younger folks. Back 9 in under two hours. The course was dried out as all are this time of year. But never impacted play, greens were good, love the layout. Pro shop guys are first rate. Electric carts! Certainly worth lots of return trips when I’m back in the area
Just OK
It was OK ... I'd golf there again but hope that the greens improve. They were in pretty rough shape. Very forgiving fairways with dry beds on many of the holes.
Another Palm Valley Great Time
There was hardly anyone on the course so the playing time was awesome. The course was in pretty good shape for being so close to overseed season. The staff as always were very friendly.
Nearly empty
Played as a single and finished in less than 3 hours. Greens were not in good condition And were also very slow