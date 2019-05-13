Palm Valley Golf Club - North/West

I love the course. It was my first time playing the West 9, then played the North (the old back 9). For my first 9, I was matched with a group of inexperienced guys, very pleasant, but 2:40. For the back, a delightful group of three younger folks. Back 9 in under two hours. The course was dried out as all are this time of year. But never impacted play, greens were good, love the layout. Pro shop guys are first rate. Electric carts! Certainly worth lots of return trips when I’m back in the area