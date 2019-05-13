Home / Courses / USA / Arizona / Goodyear

Palm Valley Golf Club - North/West

4.0
410 Reviews (410)
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

Golf Advisor Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
4.0
410 Reviews (410)
5 Stars
129
4 Stars
187
3 Stars
63
2 Stars
12
1 Stars
19
Conditions
3.9
Value
4.0
Layout
4.2
Friendliness
4.5
Pace
4.1
Amenities
3.9
Tooltip Information Icon
86.1%
Recommend this course
348 out of 410 reviews
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
4.1
40 Reviews (40)
5 Stars
15
4 Stars
18
3 Stars
5
2 Stars
1
1 Stars
1
Conditions
3.9
Value
4.1
Layout
4.2
Pace
3.9
Amenities
3.8
StaffFriendliness
4.4
90.0%
Recommend this course
36 out of 40 reviews
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
4.1
145 Reviews (145)
5 Stars
54
4 Stars
66
3 Stars
17
2 Stars
5
1 Stars
3
Conditions
3.9
Value
4.1
Layout
4.2
Pace
4.0
Amenities
4.0
StaffFriendliness
4.5
86.9%
Recommend this course
126 out of 145 reviews
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Style Desert
Par 71
Length 6950 yards
Slope 128
Rating 72.9
Book a Tee Time at
Palm Valley Golf Club - North/South/West
Powered by GolfNow.com
Book a Tee Time
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold 71 6950 yards 72.9 128
Blue 71 6550 yards 71.0 125
White 71 6110 yards 68.7 118
White (W) 71 6110 yards 74.5 127
Combo (W) 71 5585 yards 71.5 121
Combo 71 5585 yards 66.3 111
Red 71 5310 yards 65.1 105
Red (W) 71 5310 yards 70.2 119
Green 71 4300 yards 60.7 91
Green (W) 71 4300 yards 63.8 107
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for North/West
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 72.9/128 400 515 430 225 395 400 425 205 545 3540 445 475 205 540 445 155 235 340 570 3410 6950
Blue M: 71.0/125 380 495 405 200 370 385 410 150 530 3325 415 450 170 535 425 150 215 315 550 3225 6550
White M: 68.7/118 W: 74.5/127 365 480 380 160 350 355 375 120 515 3100 405 425 160 490 400 135 185 285 525 3010 6110
Combo M: 66.3/111 W: 71.5/121 305 425 310 160 350 355 330 120 445 2800 360 370 160 450 400 135 185 285 440 2785 5585
Red M: 65.1/105 W: 70.2/119 305 425 310 135 320 315 330 85 445 2670 360 370 140 450 360 105 150 265 440 2640 5310
Green M: 60.7/91 W: 63.8/107 250 325 230 95 240 230 260 80 405 2115 290 295 100 355 315 95 120 210 405 2185 4300
Handicap 13 11 3 15 9 7 5 17 1 6 2 14 12 10 18 8 16 4
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 3 5 4 3 3 4 5 35 71
Handicap (W) 13 3 11 15 7 9 5 17 1 2 6 14 8 10 18 12 16 4

Course Details

Year Built 1993
Fairways Common Bermuda
Greens Tiff Dwarf
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fees
Clubs Yes
GPS No
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MasterCard, Amex Welcomed
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Collared shirt required. Golf shoes or tennis shoes are required.

Available Facilities

Clubhouse, Banquet Facilities

Reviews

4.0
410 Reviews (410)

What Golfers Are Saying

The 19th Hole is Great For:
Drinks 13
Patio Dining 6
Course Challenges Include:
Bunkers 22
Plays Long 11
Thick Rough 10
This course/club is great for:
Locals 25
Advanced Golfers 12
Seniors 11
This Course's Location is:
Convenient to the City 17
Worth the Drive 17
In the 'Burbs 10

Numbers based on reviews tagged with attribute.

Reviewer Photos

Advanced Filters
Overall Rating
Recommended
Handicap
Age
Type of Golfer
Gender
Default User Avatar
Ivan7
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
GCG2112
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Difficulty Extremely Challenging
Default User Avatar
u314162373933
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Course is very lush. Greens run true. Played in 3 and 1/2 hours.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Default User Avatar
BBallValdez21
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Advanced
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Default User Avatar
jbeason
Played On
Reviews 1
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Nice course

Play this course for the first time and really liked it. Course is in great shape, and has a great layout.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
Jolivas95
Played On
Reviews 2
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
u760785919
Played On
Reviews 3
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Good
Featured
Find Out More >>
Default User Avatar
stoodie
Played On
Reviews 20
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Default User Avatar
rschneid33
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 5-9
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Perfect weather
Used cart

Fun course

this is a fun course to play and it is kept in good condition year round.

Conditions Good
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Good
Difficulty Moderate
Default User Avatar
u000006805558
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Average
Default User Avatar
mikezdenka
Played On
Reviews 12
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Excellent
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Default User Avatar
vwashington
Played On
Reviews 9
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played
Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
u000002107798
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Aloha round

I didn't realize the course was preparing to be seeded. That was not mentioned prior to my booking.

Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Poor
Friendliness Good
Pace Fair
Amenities Fair
Default User Avatar
u000002107798
Played On
Reviews 4
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
2.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Conditions Poor
Value Poor
Layout Fair
Friendliness Average
Pace Fair
Amenities Average
Featured
Find Out More >>
Default User Avatar
stevestand
Played On
Reviews 5
Handicap 20-24
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Depends on your partners

I love the course. It was my first time playing the West 9, then played the North (the old back 9). For my first 9, I was matched with a group of inexperienced guys, very pleasant, but 2:40. For the back, a delightful group of three younger folks. Back 9 in under two hours. The course was dried out as all are this time of year. But never impacted play, greens were good, love the layout. Pro shop guys are first rate. Electric carts! Certainly worth lots of return trips when I’m back in the area

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Amenities Average
Default User Avatar
u314160781640
Played On
Reviews 1
Handicap 10-14
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing
Perfect weather
Used cart

Just OK

It was OK ... I'd golf there again but hope that the greens improve. They were in pretty rough shape. Very forgiving fairways with dry beds on many of the holes.

Conditions Fair
Value Good
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Average
Amenities Average
Difficulty Fairly Easy
Default User Avatar
GCG2112
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap Don't know
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
Conditions Average
Value Average
Layout Good
Friendliness Good
Pace Good
Amenities Excellent
Default User Avatar
taberdl
Played On
Reviews 48
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays Once a week
I Recommend This Course
5.0
Verified Purchaser
Top 1000 Contributor
Previously Played
Hot weather
Used cart

Another Palm Valley Great Time

There was hardly anyone on the course so the playing time was awesome. The course was in pretty good shape for being so close to overseed season. The staff as always were very friendly.

Conditions Good
Value Good
Layout Excellent
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Excellent
Difficulty Moderate
Default User Avatar
u140082685
Played On
Reviews 8
Handicap 10-14
Skill Intermediate
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
3.0
Verified Purchaser
Previously Played

Nearly empty

Played as a single and finished in less than 3 hours. Greens were not in good condition And were also very slow

Conditions Average
Value Fair
Layout Average
Friendliness Average
Pace Excellent
Amenities Average
Default User Avatar
az9baller
Played On
Reviews 6
Handicap 15-19
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Verified Purchaser
First Time Playing

Nice

Greens snd tees a bit shaggy, but overall a great value

Conditions Good
Value Excellent
Layout Average
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Excellent
Amenities Good
1 2 3 4 5
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a Golf Advisor ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Palm Valley Golf Club - Palms: #18
View Tee Times
Palm Valley Golf Club - North/South
Goodyear, Arizona
Public
4.0393294118
410
Write Review
Palm Valley Golf Club - Lakes: #1
View Tee Times
Palm Valley Golf Club - South/West
Goodyear, Arizona
Public
4.0393294118
410
Write Review
Eagle's Nest Country Club at Pebble Creek Resort: #5
View Tee Times
Eagle's Nest Country Club at Pebble Creek Resort
Goodyear, Arizona
Semi-Private
4.1458764706
173
Write Review
Wigwam Resort - Red: #18
View Tee Times
Wigwam Resort - Red Course
Litchfield Park, Arizona
Resort
4.2919058824
579
Write Review
Wigwam Resort - Blue: #14
View Tee Times
Wigwam Resort - Blue Course
Litchfield Park, Arizona
Resort
4.2630176471
571
Write Review
Wigwam Resort - Gold: #16
View Tee Times
Wigwam Resort - Gold Course
Litchfield Park, Arizona
Resort
4.1309882353
732
Write Review
Palms at Tuscany Falls: #2
View Tee Times
Tuscany Falls at PebbleCreek - East Course
Goodyear, Arizona
Public
4.4389588235
147
Write Review
Tuscany Falls CC: the clubhouse
View Tee Times
Tuscany Falls at PebbleCreek - West Course
Goodyear, Arizona
Public
3.9421882353
50
Write Review
Falcon GC
Falcon Golf Club
Litchfield Park, Arizona
Public
2.9890117647
550
Write Review
Coldwater GC: #9
View Tee Times
Coldwater Golf Club
Avondale, Arizona
Public
4.0021294118
1318
Write Review
Falcon Dunes: #4
Falcon Dunes Golf Course
Waddell, Arizona
Military
4.4142857143
72
Write Review
Tres Rios GC at Estrella Mountain Park
Tres Rios Golf Course at Estrella Mountain Park
Goodyear, Arizona
Public
3.5322941176
741
Write Review
Golf Packages
The Seagate Country Club - Hole 8 fairway
The Seagate Hotel & Spa Golf Stay & Play Package
FROM $257 (USD)
THE PALM BEACHES, FL | Enjoy 2 nights' accommodations at The Seagate Hotel & Spa and 2 rounds of golf at The Seagate Country Club.
AZ - Quintero Golf Club.jpg
Arizona Golfer's Choice Package
FROM $177 (USD)
PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at The Springhill Suites – Glendale Sports & Entertainment District and 3 rounds of golf at Wickenburg Ranch Golf Club, Quintero Golf Club, and Verrado Golf Club – Founder’s or Victory Course.
Quintero Golf Club
Phoenix Buddies Trip Adventure Package
FROM $167 (USD)
PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 4 nights' accommodations at Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort and 4 rounds of golf at Lookout Mountain Golf Club, Quintero Golf Club, Wickenburg Ranch Golf Club, & The Phoenician Golf Club.
Lookout Mountain Golf Club
Phoenix Golf Around Package
FROM $157 (USD)
PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Pointe Hilton Tapatio Cliffs Resort and 3 rounds of golf at Lookout Mountain Golf Club, Whirlwind Golf Club (Devil’s Claw or Cattail Course) & Golf Club of Estrella.
Whirlwind Golf Club - Devil’s Claw
Bet On Great Arizona Golf Package
FROM $157 (USD)
PHOENIX/SCOTTSDALE | Enjoy 3 nights' accommodations at Harrah's Ak-Chin Hotel And Casino and 3 rounds of golf at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes, Whirlwind Golf Club (Cattail Course) & Longbow Golf Club.
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me