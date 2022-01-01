Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Gifu Mino Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6859 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6859 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6512 yards 73.0 122
White 72 6154 yards 70.7 121
White (W) 72 6154 yards 71.7 123
Red (W) 72 5634 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Gifu Mino Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 472 464 404 428 325 158 407 193 601 3452 390 391 372 388 186 367 522 212 579 3407 6859
Blue M: 73.0/122 460 445 382 406 312 130 398 155 577 3265 376 381 340 375 170 338 512 186 569 3247 6512
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 445 390 367 386 312 120 383 155 506 3064 355 361 325 360 150 329 487 164 559 3090 6154
Red W: 70.2/119 390 370 351 372 298 109 358 145 461 2854 334 346 297 330 127 301 441 136 468 2780 5634
Handicap 13 1 11 5 17 15 7 9 3 2 10 8 16 14 6 18 4 12
Par 5 4 4 4 4 3 4 3 5 36 4 4 4 4 3 4 5 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1994
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, VISA, DC, Master, MC, UC, UFJ NICOS
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Tank tops, T-shirts, jeans, jerseys, clogs, and sandals is not permitted.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

