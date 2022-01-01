Gifu Mino Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6859 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6859 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6512 yards
|73.0
|122
|White
|72
|6154 yards
|70.7
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6154 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5634 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Gifu Mino Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|472
|464
|404
|428
|325
|158
|407
|193
|601
|3452
|390
|391
|372
|388
|186
|367
|522
|212
|579
|3407
|6859
|Blue M: 73.0/122
|460
|445
|382
|406
|312
|130
|398
|155
|577
|3265
|376
|381
|340
|375
|170
|338
|512
|186
|569
|3247
|6512
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|445
|390
|367
|386
|312
|120
|383
|155
|506
|3064
|355
|361
|325
|360
|150
|329
|487
|164
|559
|3090
|6154
|Red W: 70.2/119
|390
|370
|351
|372
|298
|109
|358
|145
|461
|2854
|334
|346
|297
|330
|127
|301
|441
|136
|468
|2780
|5634
|Handicap
|13
|1
|11
|5
|17
|15
|7
|9
|3
|2
|10
|8
|16
|14
|6
|18
|4
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1994
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, AMEX, VISA, DC, Master, MC, UC, UFJ NICOS
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Tank tops, T-shirts, jeans, jerseys, clogs, and sandals is not permitted.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
