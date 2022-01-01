Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Toshin Sakura Hills Golf Club

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6590 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black/B 72 6590 yards
Black/N 72 6324 yards
Blue/B 72 6311 yards
Blue/N 72 6062 yards
White/B 72 5948 yards
White/N 72 5698 yards
Red/B 72 5170 yards
Red/N 72 4928 yards
Scorecard for Cherry Tree/Camellia
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 557 215 395 338 436 392 177 393 358 3261 341 180 462 425 450 527 392 234 329 3340 6601
Blue M: 70.7/121 538 196 371 324 416 381 151 372 339 3088 328 172 451 419 442 506 380 220 315 3233 6321
White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 521 182 345 308 394 364 130 348 321 2913 313 163 437 419 422 472 353 170 303 3052 5965
Red W: 67.1/113 508 156 326 294 382 311 115 313 308 2713 299 153 347 324 324 438 335 146 296 2662 5375
Handicap 14 16 2 6 18 4 10 8 12 17 9 3 5 1 15 7 13 11
Par 5 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 4 3 5 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Year Built 1974

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Cafe, Restaurant

Lockers, Locker Rooms

