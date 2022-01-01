Toshin Sakura Hills Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6590 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black/B
|72
|6590 yards
|Black/N
|72
|6324 yards
|Blue/B
|72
|6311 yards
|Blue/N
|72
|6062 yards
|White/B
|72
|5948 yards
|White/N
|72
|5698 yards
|Red/B
|72
|5170 yards
|Red/N
|72
|4928 yards
Scorecard for Cherry Tree/Camellia
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|557
|215
|395
|338
|436
|392
|177
|393
|358
|3261
|341
|180
|462
|425
|450
|527
|392
|234
|329
|3340
|6601
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|538
|196
|371
|324
|416
|381
|151
|372
|339
|3088
|328
|172
|451
|419
|442
|506
|380
|220
|315
|3233
|6321
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|521
|182
|345
|308
|394
|364
|130
|348
|321
|2913
|313
|163
|437
|419
|422
|472
|353
|170
|303
|3052
|5965
|Red W: 67.1/113
|508
|156
|326
|294
|382
|311
|115
|313
|308
|2713
|299
|153
|347
|324
|324
|438
|335
|146
|296
|2662
|5375
|Handicap
|14
|16
|2
|6
|18
|4
|10
|8
|12
|17
|9
|3
|5
|1
|15
|7
|13
|11
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageCafe, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
