Hino Golf Club - Queen Course

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6866 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6866 yards 73.1 123
Regular 72 6458 yards 70.7 121
Front 72 5989 yards 69.2 117
Ladies 72 5471 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard
Scorecard for Queen
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 420 372 179 370 509 192 420 538 394 3394 415 396 206 531 416 179 540 392 397 3472 6866
Regular M: 70.7/121 393 342 153 352 491 180 389 507 380 3187 381 375 194 498 402 157 516 373 375 3271 6458
Front M: 69.2/117 366 289 133 326 467 158 357 480 363 2939 367 354 171 469 366 136 483 350 354 3050 5989
Ladies W: 67.1/113 345 270 122 298 414 140 324 456 304 2673 344 316 139 441 349 116 449 324 320 2798 5471
Handicap 13 5 17 11 1 15 3 7 9 4 12 16 10 2 18 6 14 8
Par 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 5 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 3 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1972
Rentals/Services

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, Master
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

