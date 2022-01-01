Hino Golf Club - Queen Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6866 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6866 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6458 yards
|70.7
|121
|Front
|72
|5989 yards
|69.2
|117
|Ladies
|72
|5471 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Queen
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|420
|372
|179
|370
|509
|192
|420
|538
|394
|3394
|415
|396
|206
|531
|416
|179
|540
|392
|397
|3472
|6866
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|393
|342
|153
|352
|491
|180
|389
|507
|380
|3187
|381
|375
|194
|498
|402
|157
|516
|373
|375
|3271
|6458
|Front M: 69.2/117
|366
|289
|133
|326
|467
|158
|357
|480
|363
|2939
|367
|354
|171
|469
|366
|136
|483
|350
|354
|3050
|5989
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|345
|270
|122
|298
|414
|140
|324
|456
|304
|2673
|344
|316
|139
|441
|349
|116
|449
|324
|320
|2798
|5471
|Handicap
|13
|5
|17
|11
|1
|15
|3
|7
|9
|4
|12
|16
|10
|2
|18
|6
|14
|8
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1972
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, Master
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout