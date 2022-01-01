Minami Aso Country Club
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6888 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6888 yards
|Regular
|72
|6481 yards
|Silver
|72
|6162 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5501 yards
Scorecard for Minami Aso Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|423
|402
|567
|187
|422
|508
|186
|352
|398
|3445
|400
|345
|183
|546
|338
|195
|447
|579
|410
|3443
|6888
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|397
|368
|545
|180
|407
|499
|169
|333
|382
|3280
|388
|337
|177
|518
|323
|166
|387
|518
|387
|3201
|6481
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|305
|329
|473
|117
|356
|454
|134
|315
|328
|2811
|278
|295
|137
|455
|290
|121
|342
|456
|316
|2690
|5501
|Handicap
|5
|9
|3
|11
|1
|13
|17
|15
|7
|14
|16
|12
|4
|18
|8
|2
|6
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, Diners, Nissenren
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
