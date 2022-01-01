Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Kumamoto

Minami Aso Country Club

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6888 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6888 yards
Regular 72 6481 yards
Silver 72 6162 yards
Ladies 72 5501 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Minami Aso Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 423 402 567 187 422 508 186 352 398 3445 400 345 183 546 338 195 447 579 410 3443 6888
Regular M: 70.7/121 397 368 545 180 407 499 169 333 382 3280 388 337 177 518 323 166 387 518 387 3201 6481
Ladies W: 70.2/119 305 329 473 117 356 454 134 315 328 2811 278 295 137 455 290 121 342 456 316 2690 5501
Handicap 5 9 3 11 1 13 17 15 7 14 16 12 4 18 8 2 6 10
Par 4 4 5 3 4 5 3 4 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1995
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, Diners, Nissenren

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Nearby Courses
Aso Tokyu GC
Aso Tokyu Golf Club
Minamiaso, Kumamoto
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Green Hill CC: #4
Aso Green Hill Country Club
Nishihara, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kumamoto Aso CC Yunotani
Kumamoto Aso Country Club - Yunotani Course
Minamiaso, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Higo Sun Valley CC
Higo Sun Valley Country Club
Nishihara, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Atsumaru Aso Akamizu GC
Atsumaru Aso Akamizu Golf Club - Kishima/Gairin Course
Aso, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Atsumaru Aso Akamizu GC
Atsumaru Aso Akamizu Golf Club - Gairin/Nakadake Course
Aso, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Atsumaru Aso Akamizu GC
Atsumaru Aso Akamizu Golf Club - Kishima/Nakadake Course
Aso, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Ozu GC: #2
Aso Ozu Golf Club
Ozu, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Resort Grandvrio Hotel
Aso Resort Grandvrio Hotel - West Course
Aso, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Resort Grandvrio Hotel
Aso Resort Grandvrio Hotel - East Course
Aso, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Grand Champion GC: Driving range
Grand Champion Golf Club
Nishihara, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kosugi Resort Aso Highland GC
Kosugi Resort Aso Highland Golf Course
Aso, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
