Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Kumamoto

Aso Tokyu Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Private/Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6737 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 6737 yards 72.7
Regular 72 6354 yards
Front 72 6069 yards
Ladies 72 5054 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Aso Tokyu Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Champion M: 73.1/123 424 530 172 425 468 347 196 562 392 3516 396 196 538 336 370 352 435 232 585 3440 6956
Regular M: 70.7/121 402 503 142 377 436 325 169 534 361 3249 372 167 484 317 348 337 392 178 544 3139 6388
Ladies W: 71.7/123 378 481 142 377 396 308 142 508 361 3093 351 142 455 286 348 317 377 150 510 2936 6029
Handicap 9 11 15 3 1 17 13 7 5 12 6 8 16 14 18 2 10 4
Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 3 5 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Fairways Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted TOP / JCB / AMEX / Diners / DC / VISA / UC / MC / NICOS / Toyota
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Aso Resort Grandvrio Hotel
Aso Resort Grandvrio Hotel - West Course
Aso, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Resort Grandvrio Hotel
Aso Resort Grandvrio Hotel - East Course
Aso, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Ozu GC: #2
Aso Ozu Golf Club
Ozu, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kosugi Resort Aso Highland GC
Kosugi Resort Aso Highland Golf Course
Aso, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Sky Blue Golf Resort
Aso Sky Blue Golf Resort
Takamori, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kikuchi CC: #7
Kikuchi Country Club
Kikuchi, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Yamanami Resort Hotel & GC
Aso Yamanami Resort Hotel & Golf Club - Grandmother Course
Ubuyama, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Yamanami Resort Hotel & GC
Aso Yamanami Resort Hotel & Golf Club - Aso Course
Ubuyama, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Aso Yamanami Resort Hotel & GC
Aso Yamanami Resort Hotel & Golf Club - Kokonoe Course
Ubuyama, Kumamoto
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Chisun CC Mifune: #11
Chisun Country Club Mifune
Mifune, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Cherry Golf Uto: #12
Cherry Golf Uto Course
Uto, Kumamoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

Stay & Play Offers

Black Lake Golf Club
Stay & Play at Black Lake Golf Club
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
Travel Offers
Wilderness and Wild Rock Overnight Packages
From $174
Silverado Resort and Spa
Travel Offers
Unlimited Golf Package at Silverado Resort and Spa, Napa
From $489
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
Travel Offers
Grand Geneva Resort - Stay & Golf FREE Package
From $139
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
Travel Offers
Champions Package at Turning Stone Resort
From $1100
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me