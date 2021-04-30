Aso Tokyu Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Private/Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6737 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|6737 yards
|72.7
|Regular
|72
|6354 yards
|Front
|72
|6069 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5054 yards
Scorecard for Aso Tokyu Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Champion M: 73.1/123
|424
|530
|172
|425
|468
|347
|196
|562
|392
|3516
|396
|196
|538
|336
|370
|352
|435
|232
|585
|3440
|6956
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|402
|503
|142
|377
|436
|325
|169
|534
|361
|3249
|372
|167
|484
|317
|348
|337
|392
|178
|544
|3139
|6388
|Ladies W: 71.7/123
|378
|481
|142
|377
|396
|308
|142
|508
|361
|3093
|351
|142
|455
|286
|348
|317
|377
|150
|510
|2936
|6029
|Handicap
|9
|11
|15
|3
|1
|17
|13
|7
|5
|12
|6
|8
|16
|14
|18
|2
|10
|4
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Fairways Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted TOP / JCB / AMEX / Diners / DC / VISA / UC / MC / NICOS / Toyota
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout