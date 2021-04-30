Atsumaru Aso Akamizu Golf Club - Kishima/Gairin Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6736 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6736 yards
|73.1
|123
|Regular
|72
|6303 yards
|70.7
|121
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5846 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Kishima/Gairin
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|358
|494
|166
|383
|484
|392
|194
|348
|312
|3131
|471
|391
|181
|552
|388
|436
|232
|437
|517
|3605
|6736
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|358
|473
|149
|373
|462
|377
|168
|327
|312
|2999
|410
|368
|167
|489
|372
|399
|194
|405
|500
|3304
|6303
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|348
|456
|109
|361
|442
|357
|148
|311
|303
|2835
|377
|334
|130
|459
|292
|358
|194
|394
|473
|3011
|5846
|Handicap
|10
|4
|18
|8
|2
|6
|14
|12
|16
|5
|7
|17
|1
|15
|3
|11
|13
|9
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire required.
Available FacilitiesLockers
