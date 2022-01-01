Nagano Country Club - Togakushi/Takatsuma Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6818 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6818 yards
|71.2
Scorecard for Togakushi/Takatsuma
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|392
|546
|400
|379
|465
|221
|515
|186
|394
|3498
|535
|324
|147
|373
|530
|158
|409
|415
|429
|3320
|6818
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|355
|513
|378
|368
|443
|184
|490
|159
|353
|3243
|519
|294
|124
|360
|509
|142
|392
|385
|406
|3131
|6374
|Red W: 71.0/122
|322
|513
|359
|349
|363
|156
|490
|146
|353
|3051
|494
|291
|124
|315
|509
|142
|375
|362
|362
|2974
|6025
|Handicap
|9
|13
|3
|17
|1
|5
|15
|7
|11
|12
|18
|16
|14
|8
|10
|2
|6
|4
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Architect Seizo Tomizawa (1965)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
