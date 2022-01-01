Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Nagano

Nagano Country Club - Iizuna/Takatsuma Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6840 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.2
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6840 yards 71.2
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Izuna/Takatsuma
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 559 186 392 522 393 411 439 204 414 3520 535 324 147 373 530 158 409 415 429 3320 6840
White M: 70.7/121 W: 70.7/121 510 156 354 485 354 377 408 171 356 3171 516 294 124 360 509 142 382 385 406 3118 6289
Red W: 70.0/120 489 141 354 469 354 377 376 157 356 3073 494 294 124 315 509 142 375 362 362 2977 6050
Handicap 11 15 9 17 3 7 1 13 5 12 18 16 14 8 10 2 6 4
Par 5 3 4 5 4 4 4 3 4 36 5 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1973
Architect Seizo Tomizawa (1965)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

