Nagano Country Club - Iizuna/Takatsuma Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6840 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6840 yards
|71.2
Scorecard for Izuna/Takatsuma
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|559
|186
|392
|522
|393
|411
|439
|204
|414
|3520
|535
|324
|147
|373
|530
|158
|409
|415
|429
|3320
|6840
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 70.7/121
|510
|156
|354
|485
|354
|377
|408
|171
|356
|3171
|516
|294
|124
|360
|509
|142
|382
|385
|406
|3118
|6289
|Red W: 70.0/120
|489
|141
|354
|469
|354
|377
|376
|157
|356
|3073
|494
|294
|124
|315
|509
|142
|375
|362
|362
|2977
|6050
|Handicap
|11
|15
|9
|17
|3
|7
|1
|13
|5
|12
|18
|16
|14
|8
|10
|2
|6
|4
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Architect Seizo Tomizawa (1965)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Iizuna, Nagano
Semi-Private
Iizuna, Nagano
Semi-Private
Iizuna, Nagano
Semi-Private
Course Layout