Nagano Country Club - Iizuna/Togakushi Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7018 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|7018 yards
|72.0
Scorecard for Izuna/Togakushi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|559
|186
|392
|522
|393
|411
|439
|204
|414
|3520
|392
|546
|400
|379
|465
|221
|515
|186
|394
|3498
|7018
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|510
|156
|354
|485
|354
|377
|408
|171
|356
|3171
|355
|513
|378
|368
|443
|184
|490
|159
|353
|3243
|6414
|Red W: 71.0/122
|489
|141
|354
|469
|354
|377
|376
|157
|356
|3073
|322
|513
|359
|349
|363
|156
|490
|146
|353
|3051
|6124
|Handicap
|11
|15
|9
|17
|3
|7
|1
|13
|5
|10
|14
|4
|18
|2
|6
|16
|8
|12
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1965
Architect Seizo Tomizawa (1965)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
