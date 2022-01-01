Tommy Hills Golf Club Kanuma Course

Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kanuma Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 409 120 440 319 403 182 488 350 442 3153 341 337 339 420 387 201 423 145 363 2956 6109
White M: 69.2/117 369 105 406 285 375 155 447 325 422 2889 323 314 289 380 331 163 402 134 335 2671 5560
Red W: 66.9/109 331 100 240 258 293 121 399 262 375 2379 257 268 268 347 286 138 371 120 275 2330 4709
Handicap 9 15 3 7 1 13 5 17 11 4 16 10 2 8 14 6 18 12
Par 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 5 36 4 4 4 5 4 3 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1999
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, Diners, Master, Saison
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Cafe, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

