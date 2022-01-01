Tommy Hills Golf Club Kanuma Course
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Kanuma Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|409
|120
|440
|319
|403
|182
|488
|350
|442
|3153
|341
|337
|339
|420
|387
|201
|423
|145
|363
|2956
|6109
|White M: 69.2/117
|369
|105
|406
|285
|375
|155
|447
|325
|422
|2889
|323
|314
|289
|380
|331
|163
|402
|134
|335
|2671
|5560
|Red W: 66.9/109
|331
|100
|240
|258
|293
|121
|399
|262
|375
|2379
|257
|268
|268
|347
|286
|138
|371
|120
|275
|2330
|4709
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|7
|1
|13
|5
|17
|11
|4
|16
|10
|2
|8
|14
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1999
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, Diners, Master, Saison
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Cafe, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
