Nagaragawa Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 62
Length 4220 yards
Slope 108
Rating 60.5
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 62 4220 yards 60.5 108
Back (W) 62 4220 yards 65.1 109
Regular 62 3945 yards 59.1 103
Regular (W) 62 3945 yards 63.3 107
Front 62 3575 yards 57.4 95
Front (W) 62 3575 yards 61.0 104
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nagaragawa Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 61.1/97 205 150 310 145 285 310 160 145 370 2080 190 335 160 260 190 145 350 380 130 2140 4220
White M: 60.0/95 W: 62.5/100 185 140 300 130 270 300 145 125 360 1955 175 310 145 255 160 135 325 365 120 1990 3945
Red W: 61.3/98 165 140 300 125 270 280 145 100 330 1855 120 240 125 240 145 120 305 325 100 1720 3575
Handicap 9 15 3 13 5 7 11 17 1 6 10 14 8 12 16 2 4 18
Par 3 3 4 3 4 4 3 3 4 31 3 4 3 4 3 3 4 4 3 31 62

Course Details

Year Built 1963
Greens Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Osamu Ueda (1963) Osamu Ueda (1973)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MASTER, JCB, American Express
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

