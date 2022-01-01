Nagaragawa Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 62
Length 4220 yards
Slope 108
Rating 60.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|62
|4220 yards
|60.5
|108
|Back (W)
|62
|4220 yards
|65.1
|109
|Regular
|62
|3945 yards
|59.1
|103
|Regular (W)
|62
|3945 yards
|63.3
|107
|Front
|62
|3575 yards
|57.4
|95
|Front (W)
|62
|3575 yards
|61.0
|104
Scorecard for Nagaragawa Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 61.1/97
|205
|150
|310
|145
|285
|310
|160
|145
|370
|2080
|190
|335
|160
|260
|190
|145
|350
|380
|130
|2140
|4220
|White M: 60.0/95 W: 62.5/100
|185
|140
|300
|130
|270
|300
|145
|125
|360
|1955
|175
|310
|145
|255
|160
|135
|325
|365
|120
|1990
|3945
|Red W: 61.3/98
|165
|140
|300
|125
|270
|280
|145
|100
|330
|1855
|120
|240
|125
|240
|145
|120
|305
|325
|100
|1720
|3575
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|13
|5
|7
|11
|17
|1
|6
|10
|14
|8
|12
|16
|2
|4
|18
|Par
|3
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|3
|4
|31
|3
|4
|3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|4
|3
|31
|62
Course Details
Year Built 1963
Greens Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Osamu Ueda (1963) Osamu Ueda (1973)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, MASTER, JCB, American Express
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
