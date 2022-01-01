Gifukita Country Club - North/West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 5803 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Bent
|72
|5803 yards
|007
|72
|5516 yards
Scorecard for North -West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 68.2/115
|509
|179
|297
|301
|144
|278
|353
|285
|332
|2678
|405
|199
|382
|501
|132
|345
|389
|521
|393
|3267
|5945
|Regular M: 65.1/109
|484
|165
|286
|294
|133
|264
|313
|268
|315
|2522
|388
|166
|339
|465
|117
|327
|371
|495
|365
|3033
|5555
|Ladies W: 66.1/111
|454
|152
|286
|284
|121
|244
|313
|236
|282
|2372
|365
|155
|316
|452
|117
|267
|339
|373
|308
|2692
|5064
|Handicap
|10
|4
|18
|14
|8
|12
|2
|16
|6
|7
|13
|15
|9
|17
|1
|11
|5
|3
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|35
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1979
Greens Bent/007 Pencross Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes recommended
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
