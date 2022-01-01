Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Gifukita Country Club - North/East Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6041 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Bent 72 6041 yards
007 72 5777 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for North-East
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 69.7/119 509 179 297 301 144 278 353 285 332 2678 392 409 175 269 549 430 192 395 531 3342 6020
Regular M: 68.2/115 484 165 286 294 133 264 313 268 315 2522 370 378 154 255 526 412 186 376 510 3167 5689
Ladies W: 66.1/111 454 152 286 284 121 244 313 236 282 2372 338 340 133 249 453 350 151 366 426 2806 5178
Handicap 10 4 18 14 8 12 2 16 6 9 3 17 13 7 11 1 15 5
Par 5 3 4 4 3 4 4 4 4 35 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 36 71

Course Details

Year Built 1979
Greens Bent/007 Pencross Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes recommended
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

