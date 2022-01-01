Gifukita Country Club - North/East Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6041 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Bent
|72
|6041 yards
|007
|72
|5777 yards
Scorecard for North-East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 69.7/119
|509
|179
|297
|301
|144
|278
|353
|285
|332
|2678
|392
|409
|175
|269
|549
|430
|192
|395
|531
|3342
|6020
|Regular M: 68.2/115
|484
|165
|286
|294
|133
|264
|313
|268
|315
|2522
|370
|378
|154
|255
|526
|412
|186
|376
|510
|3167
|5689
|Ladies W: 66.1/111
|454
|152
|286
|284
|121
|244
|313
|236
|282
|2372
|338
|340
|133
|249
|453
|350
|151
|366
|426
|2806
|5178
|Handicap
|10
|4
|18
|14
|8
|12
|2
|16
|6
|9
|3
|17
|13
|7
|11
|1
|15
|5
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|35
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1979
Greens Bent/007 Pencross Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes recommended
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
