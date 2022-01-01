Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Gifukita Country Club - West/East Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6488 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Bent 72 6488 yards
007 72 6293 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for West - East
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 405 199 382 501 132 345 389 521 393 3267 392 409 175 269 549 430 192 395 531 3342 6609
Regular M: 70.7/121 388 166 339 465 117 327 371 495 365 3033 370 378 154 255 526 412 186 376 510 3167 6200
Ladies W: 67.1/113 365 155 316 452 117 267 339 373 308 2692 338 340 133 249 453 350 151 366 426 2806 5498
Handicap 7 13 15 9 17 1 11 5 3 8 14 16 10 18 2 12 6 4
Par 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 5 4 36 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1979
Greens Bent/007 Pencross Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes recommended
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

