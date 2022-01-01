Gifukita Country Club - West/East Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 72
Length 6488 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Bent
|72
|6488 yards
|007
|72
|6293 yards
Scorecard for West - East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|405
|199
|382
|501
|132
|345
|389
|521
|393
|3267
|392
|409
|175
|269
|549
|430
|192
|395
|531
|3342
|6609
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|388
|166
|339
|465
|117
|327
|371
|495
|365
|3033
|370
|378
|154
|255
|526
|412
|186
|376
|510
|3167
|6200
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|365
|155
|316
|452
|117
|267
|339
|373
|308
|2692
|338
|340
|133
|249
|453
|350
|151
|366
|426
|2806
|5498
|Handicap
|7
|13
|15
|9
|17
|1
|11
|5
|3
|8
|14
|16
|10
|18
|2
|12
|6
|4
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1979
Greens Bent/007 Pencross Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes recommended
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
