Takatomi Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6030 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6030 yards
Scorecard for Nishi - Higashi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|373
|167
|347
|375
|435
|353
|161
|356
|459
|3026
|501
|110
|556
|323
|383
|513
|139
|152
|321
|2998
|6024
|White M: 70.0/119
|355
|143
|338
|335
|425
|344
|145
|334
|447
|2866
|473
|87
|496
|309
|370
|462
|123
|147
|304
|2771
|5637
|Red W: 66.9/109
|318
|103
|293
|284
|368
|320
|100
|316
|410
|2512
|449
|68
|463
|289
|319
|406
|103
|137
|252
|2486
|4998
|Handicap
|7
|15
|13
|3
|5
|11
|17
|9
|1
|4
|18
|2
|10
|8
|6
|14
|16
|12
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1997
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, CF, DC, JCB, LIFE, MC, Nicos, Saison, UC, VISA, Central, Diners, Million, UFJ
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesShowers
Reviews
