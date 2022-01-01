Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Takatomi Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6030 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6030 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nishi - Higashi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 373 167 347 375 435 353 161 356 459 3026 501 110 556 323 383 513 139 152 321 2998 6024
White M: 70.0/119 355 143 338 335 425 344 145 334 447 2866 473 87 496 309 370 462 123 147 304 2771 5637
Red W: 66.9/109 318 103 293 284 368 320 100 316 410 2512 449 68 463 289 319 406 103 137 252 2486 4998
Handicap 7 15 13 3 5 11 17 9 1 4 18 2 10 8 6 14 16 12
Par 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 5 36 5 3 5 4 4 5 3 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1997

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted AMEX, CF, DC, JCB, LIFE, MC, Nicos, Saison, UC, VISA, Central, Diners, Million, UFJ

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Showers

