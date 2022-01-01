Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Gifu

Gifu Kokusai Country Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6820 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6820 yards 73.1
Back (W) 72 6820 yards 79.1
Regular 72 6321 yards 71.3 116
Regular (W) 72 6321 yards 76.8
Front 1 (W) 72 5974 yards
Front 1 72 5974 yards 69.5 114
Front 2 72 5458 yards 67.1
Front 2 (W) 72 5458 yards 71.7
Ladies 72 5007 yards 65.0
Ladies (W) 72 5007 yards 69.1 110
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Gifu Kokusai Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 69.7/119 386 361 177 446 516 195 400 355 398 3234 535 370 445 215 566 411 167 451 378 3538 6772
Blue M: 68.3/116 372 341 155 435 495 183 375 338 376 3070 521 356 421 180 553 385 151 326 358 3251 6321
White M: 67.2/114 362 317 141 425 471 175 350 316 361 2918 505 333 381 155 517 371 131 322 341 3056 5974
Red W: 65.2/110 345 317 131 367 410 86 255 266 303 2480 386 306 316 126 401 298 115 306 273 2527 5007
Handicap 10 4 16 8 2 14 12 6 18 9 15 3 13 1 7 17 5 11
Par 4 4 3 5 5 3 4 4 4 36 5 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1988
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
