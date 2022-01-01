Gifu Kokusai Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6820 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6820 yards
|73.1
|Back (W)
|72
|6820 yards
|79.1
|Regular
|72
|6321 yards
|71.3
|116
|Regular (W)
|72
|6321 yards
|76.8
|Front 1 (W)
|72
|5974 yards
|Front 1
|72
|5974 yards
|69.5
|114
|Front 2
|72
|5458 yards
|67.1
|Front 2 (W)
|72
|5458 yards
|71.7
|Ladies
|72
|5007 yards
|65.0
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5007 yards
|69.1
|110
Scorecard for Gifu Kokusai Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 69.7/119
|386
|361
|177
|446
|516
|195
|400
|355
|398
|3234
|535
|370
|445
|215
|566
|411
|167
|451
|378
|3538
|6772
|Blue M: 68.3/116
|372
|341
|155
|435
|495
|183
|375
|338
|376
|3070
|521
|356
|421
|180
|553
|385
|151
|326
|358
|3251
|6321
|White M: 67.2/114
|362
|317
|141
|425
|471
|175
|350
|316
|361
|2918
|505
|333
|381
|155
|517
|371
|131
|322
|341
|3056
|5974
|Red W: 65.2/110
|345
|317
|131
|367
|410
|86
|255
|266
|303
|2480
|386
|306
|316
|126
|401
|298
|115
|306
|273
|2527
|5007
|Handicap
|10
|4
|16
|8
|2
|14
|12
|6
|18
|9
|15
|3
|13
|1
|7
|17
|5
|11
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1988
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout