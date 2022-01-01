Sanko Golf Club - Tanibuki Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7250 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Previously known as "Gifu Golf Club Tanibuki", "Tanifu Country Club" and "Tanibuki Country Club".
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|7250 yards
|RT
|72
|6729 yards
|FT
|72
|6345 yards
|GT
|72
|6006 yards
|LT
|72
|5032 yards
Scorecard for Tanigumi Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 71.5/131 W: 78.8/133
|537
|354
|414
|153
|405
|550
|242
|463
|480
|3598
|461
|390
|349
|209
|588
|345
|403
|220
|599
|3564
|7162
|White M: 69.7/123 W: 76.6/125
|501
|321
|382
|142
|383
|530
|140
|380
|445
|3224
|424
|348
|329
|182
|536
|328
|339
|157
|549
|3192
|6416
|Yellow M: 68.8/121 W: 75.7/123
|470
|321
|382
|142
|359
|501
|124
|360
|413
|3072
|384
|313
|309
|162
|498
|308
|323
|122
|523
|2942
|6014
|Red M: 65.6/117 W: 71.4/119
|449
|284
|279
|126
|343
|495
|112
|342
|335
|2765
|330
|290
|278
|145
|448
|285
|303
|111
|406
|2596
|5361
|Handicap
|15
|9
|3
|13
|7
|1
|11
|17
|5
|4
|10
|16
|2
|8
|14
|18
|6
|12
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf Simulator No
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, NICOS
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities
Reviews
Course Layout