Sanko Golf Club - Tanibuki Course
Gifu, Japan

Sanko Golf Club - Tanibuki Course

About
Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7250 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A

Previously known as "Gifu Golf Club Tanibuki", "Tanifu Country Club" and "Tanibuki Country Club".

Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 7250 yards
RT 72 6729 yards
FT 72 6345 yards
GT 72 6006 yards
LT 72 5032 yards
Scorecard for Tanigumi Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 71.5/131 W: 78.8/133 537 354 414 153 405 550 242 463 480 3598 461 390 349 209 588 345 403 220 599 3564 7162
White M: 69.7/123 W: 76.6/125 501 321 382 142 383 530 140 380 445 3224 424 348 329 182 536 328 339 157 549 3192 6416
Yellow M: 68.8/121 W: 75.7/123 470 321 382 142 359 501 124 360 413 3072 384 313 309 162 498 308 323 122 523 2942 6014
Red M: 65.6/117 W: 71.4/119 449 284 279 126 343 495 112 342 335 2765 330 290 278 145 448 285 303 111 406 2596 5361
Handicap 15 9 3 13 7 1 11 17 5 4 10 16 2 8 14 18 6 12
Par 5 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 36 4 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf Simulator No
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, NICOS
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Gifukita CC - East
Gifukita Country Club - West/East Course
Gifu, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Gifukita CC - West
Gifukita Country Club - North/West Course
Gifu, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Gifu Motosu CC: #11
Gifu Motosu Country Club
Motosu, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Ogaki Country Club
Ibigawa, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Gifukita CC - North
Gifukita Country Club - North/East Course
Gifu, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Takatomi GC
Takatomi Golf Club
Yamagata, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Gifu Kokusai CC
Gifu Kokusai Country Club
Yamagata, Gifu
Private
0.0
0
Nagaragawa CC
Nagaragawa Country Club
Gifu, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
OGC Gifu Chuo Golf Park
OGC Gifu Chuo Golf Park
Gifu, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Anpachi CC
Anpachi Country Club
Anpachi, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Gifu Seki CC
Gifu Seki Country Club - West Course
Seki, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Gifu Mino GC
Gifu Mino Golf Club
Mino, Gifu
Semi-Private
0.0
0
