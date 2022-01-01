Gifu Motosu Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6288 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6288 yards
|Reg
|72
|5811 yards
|65.2
|111
|LT
|72
|5125 yards
Scorecard for Gifu motosu Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 67.2/114
|348
|293
|194
|503
|365
|368
|420
|157
|554
|3202
|379
|317
|331
|205
|542
|302
|421
|137
|495
|3129
|6331
|Blue M: 66.9/113
|341
|284
|188
|504
|349
|351
|410
|141
|541
|3109
|376
|311
|323
|178
|536
|295
|407
|132
|487
|3045
|6154
|White M: 65.2/111
|321
|271
|179
|479
|347
|330
|378
|128
|518
|2951
|356
|291
|282
|179
|509
|287
|371
|131
|454
|2860
|5811
|Red W: 64.5/108
|286
|253
|153
|433
|273
|282
|265
|128
|426
|2499
|321
|270
|255
|164
|465
|241
|337
|120
|405
|2578
|5077
|Handicap
|7
|15
|17
|13
|9
|5
|1
|11
|3
|6
|16
|4
|10
|8
|18
|2
|14
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent/Bermuda Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, DC, VISA, MUFJ, UC, Nicos, Cedyna, Rakuten, Saison
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
