Gifu Motosu Country Club

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6288 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6288 yards
Reg 72 5811 yards 65.2 111
LT 72 5125 yards
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 67.2/114 348 293 194 503 365 368 420 157 554 3202 379 317 331 205 542 302 421 137 495 3129 6331
Blue M: 66.9/113 341 284 188 504 349 351 410 141 541 3109 376 311 323 178 536 295 407 132 487 3045 6154
White M: 65.2/111 321 271 179 479 347 330 378 128 518 2951 356 291 282 179 509 287 371 131 454 2860 5811
Red W: 64.5/108 286 253 153 433 273 282 265 128 426 2499 321 270 255 164 465 241 337 120 405 2578 5077
Handicap 7 15 17 13 9 5 1 11 3 6 16 4 10 8 18 2 14 12
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 36 72

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent/Bermuda Grass
Golf Season Year round

Carts Yes
GPS Yes

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, DC, VISA, MUFJ, UC, Nicos, Cedyna, Rakuten, Saison

