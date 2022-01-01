Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Kanagawa

Hayama Kokusai Country Club - Diamond Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6609 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 72 6609 yards 73.1 123
RT 72 6313 yards 72.4 119
LT 72 5469 yards 72.7 123
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Diamond course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 406 165 288 427 165 556 462 500 340 3309 350 510 145 455 395 515 455 120 355 3300 6609
Regular M: 72.4/119 386 145 272 390 155 535 442 484 320 3129 335 490 130 440 385 505 445 110 344 3184 6313
Ladies W: 72.7/123 372 122 272 390 127 508 242 408 310 2751 307 461 130 254 354 423 346 99 344 2718 5469
Handicap 5 15 9 7 13 1 3 11 17 4 10 16 2 14 8 6 18 12
Par 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 5 4 36 4 5 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1963
Golf Season Year round
Architect Kokichi Yasuda (1963) Yuji Kodera (1963)

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, Diners, DC, UFJ, AMEX
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

