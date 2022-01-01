Hayama Kokusai Country Club - Diamond Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6609 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|72
|6609 yards
|73.1
|123
|RT
|72
|6313 yards
|72.4
|119
|LT
|72
|5469 yards
|72.7
|123
Scorecard for Diamond course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|406
|165
|288
|427
|165
|556
|462
|500
|340
|3309
|350
|510
|145
|455
|395
|515
|455
|120
|355
|3300
|6609
|Regular M: 72.4/119
|386
|145
|272
|390
|155
|535
|442
|484
|320
|3129
|335
|490
|130
|440
|385
|505
|445
|110
|344
|3184
|6313
|Ladies W: 72.7/123
|372
|122
|272
|390
|127
|508
|242
|408
|310
|2751
|307
|461
|130
|254
|354
|423
|346
|99
|344
|2718
|5469
|Handicap
|5
|15
|9
|7
|13
|1
|3
|11
|17
|4
|10
|16
|2
|14
|8
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1963
Golf Season Year round
Architect Kokichi Yasuda (1963) Yuji Kodera (1963)
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, Diners, DC, UFJ, AMEX
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout