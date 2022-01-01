Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Kanagawa

Hayama Public Golf Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 30
Length 1479 yards
Slope 86
Rating 28.5
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/P 30 1479 yards 28.5 86
Back/L 30 1372 yards 31.2 96
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hayama Public Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
White M: 28.5/86 141 67 270 135 109 109 338 88 222 1479 1479
Red W: 31.2/96 132 77 255 114 84 79 349 70 212 1372 1372
Handicap 2 6 3 7 5 9 1 8 4
Par 3 3 4 3 3 3 4 3 4 30 30

Course Details

Year Built 1985
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts No
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, VISA, Master, Saison
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Casual clothes (T-shirts, shorts, trainers, etc.)

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Hayama Kokusai CC - Emerald: #15
Hayama Kokusai Country Club - Emerald Course
Hayama, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hayama Kokusai CC - Diamond: #13
Hayama Kokusai Country Club - Diamond Course
Hayama, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
GDO Chigasaki Golf Links: #4
GDO Chigasaki Golf Links
Chigasaki, Kanagawa
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Tokyo Bayside GC: Clubhouse
Tokyo Bayside Golf Club
Futtsu, Chiba
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Yokohama CC
Yokohama Country Club - East Course
Yokohama, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Yokohama CC
Yokohama Country Club - West Course
Yokohama, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Bristol Hill GC
Bristol Hill Golf Club
Futtsu, Chiba
Semi-Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
NAF Atsugi GC: #10
NAF Atsugi Golf Club
Ayase, Kanagawa
Military
0.0
0
Write Review
Hodogaya CC
Hodogaya Country Club
Yokohama, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sohkyu CC: #2
Sohkyu Country Club
Futtsu, Chiba
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nanso Hills CC - West: #7
Nanso Hills Country Club - East/West Course
Futtsu, Chiba
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Nanso Hills CC - East: #6
Nanso Hills Country Club - East/Middle Course
Futtsu, Chiba
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me