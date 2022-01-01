Hayama Public Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 30
Length 1479 yards
Slope 86
Rating 28.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/P
|30
|1479 yards
|28.5
|86
|Back/L
|30
|1372 yards
|31.2
|96
Scorecard for Hayama Public Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|White M: 28.5/86
|141
|67
|270
|135
|109
|109
|338
|88
|222
|1479
|1479
|Red W: 31.2/96
|132
|77
|255
|114
|84
|79
|349
|70
|212
|1372
|1372
|Handicap
|2
|6
|3
|7
|5
|9
|1
|8
|4
|Par
|3
|3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|4
|30
|30
Course Details
Year Built 1985
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts No
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, VISA, Master, Saison
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Casual clothes (T-shirts, shorts, trainers, etc.)
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesShowers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
