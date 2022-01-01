Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Kanagawa

Hayama Kokusai Country Club - Emerald Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 5756 yards
Slope 115
Rating 68.2
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT 71 5756 yards 68.2 115
RT 71 5453 yards 67.5 111
LT 72 4474 yards 65.1 103
Scorecard
Scorecard for Emerald course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 68.2/115 338 325 304 118 408 487 376 137 313 2806 142 275 400 154 584 375 390 200 430 2950 5756
Regular M: 67.5/111 319 293 283 105 393 478 353 119 295 2638 127 263 384 137 574 359 379 176 416 2815 5453
Ladies W: 65.1/103 255 204 249 85 301 386 292 104 264 2140 91 246 279 115 431 292 369 104 407 2334 4474
Handicap 9 5 13 17 7 1 3 15 11 18 10 4 16 2 8 6 14 12
Par 4 4 4 3 5 5 4 3 4 36 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 35 71

Course Details

Year Built 1965
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shiro Akahoshi (1965)

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, Diners, DC, UFJ, AMEX
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

