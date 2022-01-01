Hayama Kokusai Country Club - Emerald Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 5756 yards
Slope 115
Rating 68.2
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT
|71
|5756 yards
|68.2
|115
|RT
|71
|5453 yards
|67.5
|111
|LT
|72
|4474 yards
|65.1
|103
Scorecard for Emerald course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 68.2/115
|338
|325
|304
|118
|408
|487
|376
|137
|313
|2806
|142
|275
|400
|154
|584
|375
|390
|200
|430
|2950
|5756
|Regular M: 67.5/111
|319
|293
|283
|105
|393
|478
|353
|119
|295
|2638
|127
|263
|384
|137
|574
|359
|379
|176
|416
|2815
|5453
|Ladies W: 65.1/103
|255
|204
|249
|85
|301
|386
|292
|104
|264
|2140
|91
|246
|279
|115
|431
|292
|369
|104
|407
|2334
|4474
|Handicap
|9
|5
|13
|17
|7
|1
|3
|15
|11
|18
|10
|4
|16
|2
|8
|6
|14
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|35
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1965
Golf Season Year round
Architect Shiro Akahoshi (1965)
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, Diners, DC, UFJ, AMEX
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
