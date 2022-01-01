Hitachi Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6734 yards
Slope 125
Rating 74.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/A
|72
|6734 yards
|74.1
|125
|Back/B
|72
|6558 yards
|Reg/A
|72
|6264 yards
|71.7
|123
|Reg/A (W)
|72
|6264 yards
|70.7
|121
|Reg/B
|72
|6089 yards
|Ladies/A
|72
|5503 yards
|69.2
|117
|Ladies/B
|72
|5309 yards
Scorecard for Hitachi Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.1/125
|337
|380
|225
|361
|544
|348
|184
|522
|420
|3321
|537
|382
|205
|395
|422
|154
|358
|412
|548
|3413
|6734
|White M: 71.7/123 W: 70.7/121
|322
|349
|211
|344
|500
|326
|165
|484
|397
|3098
|518
|357
|182
|352
|395
|120
|338
|383
|521
|3166
|6264
|Red W: 69.2/117
|303
|320
|139
|310
|430
|307
|145
|395
|383
|2732
|505
|315
|123
|320
|318
|95
|298
|340
|457
|2771
|5503
|Handicap
|9
|5
|15
|13
|1
|11
|17
|3
|7
|10
|4
|18
|14
|2
|16
|6
|8
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1967
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, DC, Visa, Mastercard, Amex, Nicos, UC
Food & BeverageRestaurant
