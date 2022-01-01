Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Ibaraki

Hitachi Golf Club

About

Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/A 72 6734 yards 74.1 125
Back/B 72 6558 yards
Reg/A 72 6264 yards 71.7 123
Reg/A (W) 72 6264 yards 70.7 121
Reg/B 72 6089 yards
Ladies/A 72 5503 yards 69.2 117
Ladies/B 72 5309 yards
Scorecard
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.1/125 337 380 225 361 544 348 184 522 420 3321 537 382 205 395 422 154 358 412 548 3413 6734
White M: 71.7/123 W: 70.7/121 322 349 211 344 500 326 165 484 397 3098 518 357 182 352 395 120 338 383 521 3166 6264
Red W: 69.2/117 303 320 139 310 430 307 145 395 383 2732 505 315 123 320 318 95 298 340 457 2771 5503
Handicap 9 5 15 13 1 11 17 3 7 10 4 18 14 2 16 6 8 12
Par 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1967

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, DC, Visa, Mastercard, Amex, Nicos, UC

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

