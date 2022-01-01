The Ocean Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6830 yards
Slope 123
Rating 72.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6830 yards
|72.3
|123
|Regular
|72
|6379 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular (W)
|72
|6379 yards
|71.7
|123
|Ladies
|72
|5672 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for The Ocean Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|534
|445
|398
|217
|332
|527
|329
|226
|457
|3465
|563
|410
|183
|405
|321
|175
|364
|501
|443
|3365
|6830
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|505
|400
|373
|201
|317
|508
|317
|210
|423
|3254
|497
|383
|158
|383
|300
|154
|350
|476
|424
|3125
|6379
|Red W: 70.2/119
|462
|323
|313
|163
|275
|485
|290
|168
|371
|2850
|449
|345
|122
|369
|280
|135
|317
|410
|395
|2822
|5672
|Handicap
|15
|3
|9
|7
|13
|1
|17
|11
|5
|10
|4
|16
|2
|8
|14
|12
|18
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms
