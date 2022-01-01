Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kansai / Kyoto

Joyo Country Club - West Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6241 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.0
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6241 yards 71.0
Back (W) 72 6241 yards 77.1
Regular 72 5951 yards 69.7
Regular (W) 72 5951 yards 75.5
Front1 72 5714 yards 68.4
Front1 (W) 72 5714 yards 74.1
Front2.3 72 5364 yards 66.8
Front2.3 (W) 72 5364 yards 72.2
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for West
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 71.0/121 W: 77.1/140 372 350 447 338 477 375 155 498 179 3191 326 165 377 554 177 361 466 198 426 3050 6241
Regular M: 69.7/118 W: 75.5/133 358 335 395 327 469 361 147 486 164 3042 315 147 368 550 161 336 455 168 409 2909 5951
Front 1 M: 68.4/115 W: 74.1/125 345 330 370 320 461 346 137 464 154 2927 300 136 362 533 142 325 438 160 391 2787 5714
Front 2 M: 66.8/110 W: 72.2/122 340 325 329 314 451 327 124 445 139 2794 291 114 352 488 116 308 389 151 361 2570 5364
Handicap 9 15 3 13 1 7 11 5 17 6 18 10 2 14 12 4 16 8
Par 4 4 4 4 5 4 3 5 3 36 4 3 4 5 3 4 5 3 4 35 71

Course Details

Year Built 1960
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Higashijoyo GC
Higashijoyo Golf Club
Joyo, Kyoto
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Joyo CC - East: #4
Joyo Country Club - East Course
Joyo, Kyoto
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hirakata CC
Hirakata Country Club
Hirakata, Osaka
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Keihan CC
Keihan Country Club - Uji/Sotsuka Course
Otsu, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Keihan CC
Keihan Country Club - Oishi/Uji Course
Otsu, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Keihan CC
Keihan Country Club - Sotsuka/Oishi Course
Otsu, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hirakata Kokusai GC: #3
Hirakata Kokusai Golf Club
Hirakata, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Otsu CC - East
Otsu Country Club - East Course - Amagase/Nango Course
Otsu, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Otsu CC - West: #4
Otsu Country Club - West Course
Otsu, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Otsu CC - East
Otsu Country Club - East Course - Amagase/Ishiyama Course
Otsu, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Otsu CC - East
Otsu Country Club - East Course - Ishiyama/Nango Course
Otsu, Shiga
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Makino Park GC
Makino Park Golf Course
Hirakata, Osaka
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me