Joyo Country Club - West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6241 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 71.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6241 yards
|71.0
|Back (W)
|72
|6241 yards
|77.1
|Regular
|72
|5951 yards
|69.7
|Regular (W)
|72
|5951 yards
|75.5
|Front1
|72
|5714 yards
|68.4
|Front1 (W)
|72
|5714 yards
|74.1
|Front2.3
|72
|5364 yards
|66.8
|Front2.3 (W)
|72
|5364 yards
|72.2
Scorecard for West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 71.0/121 W: 77.1/140
|372
|350
|447
|338
|477
|375
|155
|498
|179
|3191
|326
|165
|377
|554
|177
|361
|466
|198
|426
|3050
|6241
|Regular M: 69.7/118 W: 75.5/133
|358
|335
|395
|327
|469
|361
|147
|486
|164
|3042
|315
|147
|368
|550
|161
|336
|455
|168
|409
|2909
|5951
|Front 1 M: 68.4/115 W: 74.1/125
|345
|330
|370
|320
|461
|346
|137
|464
|154
|2927
|300
|136
|362
|533
|142
|325
|438
|160
|391
|2787
|5714
|Front 2 M: 66.8/110 W: 72.2/122
|340
|325
|329
|314
|451
|327
|124
|445
|139
|2794
|291
|114
|352
|488
|116
|308
|389
|151
|361
|2570
|5364
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|13
|1
|7
|11
|5
|17
|6
|18
|10
|2
|14
|12
|4
|16
|8
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|3
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|35
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1960
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout