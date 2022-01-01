Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Kanuma Country Club - North Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6519 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/BG 72 6519 yards 73.1 123
Back/BG 72 6345 yards
Regular/AG 72 6147 yards 70.7 121
Regular/BG 72 5968 yards
Ladies/AG 72 5202 yards 67.1 113
Ladies/BG 72 5020 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kita
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 410 196 294 451 491 179 375 388 525 3309 493 372 170 456 504 329 311 175 400 3210 6519
White M: 70.7/121 390 180 281 425 483 152 349 371 492 3123 475 350 153 428 484 292 291 164 387 3024 6147
Red W: 67.1/113 365 135 260 323 437 139 310 295 404 2668 395 302 138 340 410 265 272 146 266 2534 5202
Handicap 3 15 9 1 7 13 17 11 5 10 4 16 2 8 14 18 12 6
Par 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 5 36 5 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1964

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB,DC, Visa, Mastercard, Amex
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

