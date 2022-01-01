Kanuma Country Club - North Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6519 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/BG
|72
|6519 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back/BG
|72
|6345 yards
|Regular/AG
|72
|6147 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular/BG
|72
|5968 yards
|Ladies/AG
|72
|5202 yards
|67.1
|113
|Ladies/BG
|72
|5020 yards
Scorecard for Kita
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|410
|196
|294
|451
|491
|179
|375
|388
|525
|3309
|493
|372
|170
|456
|504
|329
|311
|175
|400
|3210
|6519
|White M: 70.7/121
|390
|180
|281
|425
|483
|152
|349
|371
|492
|3123
|475
|350
|153
|428
|484
|292
|291
|164
|387
|3024
|6147
|Red W: 67.1/113
|365
|135
|260
|323
|437
|139
|310
|295
|404
|2668
|395
|302
|138
|340
|410
|265
|272
|146
|266
|2534
|5202
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|1
|7
|13
|17
|11
|5
|10
|4
|16
|2
|8
|14
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1964
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB,DC, Visa, Mastercard, Amex
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
Course Layout