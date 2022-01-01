Kanuma Country Club - Gold Course
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 36
Length 3351 yards
Slope 123
Rating 36.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/AG
|36
|3351 yards
|36.6
|123
|Back/BG
|36
|3271 yards
|Regular/AG
|36
|3150 yards
|35.4
|121
|Regular/BG
|36
|3063 yards
|Ladies/AG
|36
|2784 yards
|35.1
|119
|Ladies/BG
|36
|2396 yards
Scorecard for Kogane
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Blue M: 36.6/123
|521
|154
|421
|163
|398
|410
|362
|403
|519
|3351
|3351
|White M: 35.4/121
|482
|137
|395
|143
|381
|397
|353
|387
|475
|3150
|3150
|Red W: 35.1/119
|434
|120
|305
|126
|334
|363
|339
|347
|416
|2784
|2784
|Handicap
|2
|5
|7
|9
|1
|4
|6
|3
|8
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|36
Course Details
Year Built 1981
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB,DC, Visa, Mastercard, Amex
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
