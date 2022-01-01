Kanuma Country Club - South Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6802 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/AG
|72
|6802 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back/BG
|72
|6704 yards
|Regular/AG
|72
|6345 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular/BG
|72
|6244 yards
|Ladies/AG
|72
|5464 yards
|67.1
|113
|Ladies/BG
|72
|5377 yards
Scorecard for Minami
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|339
|558
|156
|361
|410
|401
|269
|329
|512
|3335
|363
|331
|205
|410
|558
|384
|157
|617
|442
|3467
|6802
|White M: 70.7/121
|326
|499
|141
|344
|398
|389
|221
|300
|492
|3110
|344
|316
|186
|390
|543
|364
|151
|514
|427
|3235
|6345
|Red W: 67.1/113
|311
|419
|110
|323
|313
|344
|128
|235
|477
|2660
|313
|301
|150
|312
|495
|342
|131
|437
|323
|2804
|5464
|Handicap
|9
|3
|15
|13
|1
|7
|17
|11
|5
|4
|10
|16
|8
|2
|14
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1965
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB,DC, Visa, Mastercard, Amex
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout