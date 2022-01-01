Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Kanuma Country Club - South Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6802 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/AG 72 6802 yards 73.1 123
Back/BG 72 6704 yards
Regular/AG 72 6345 yards 70.7 121
Regular/BG 72 6244 yards
Ladies/AG 72 5464 yards 67.1 113
Ladies/BG 72 5377 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Minami
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 339 558 156 361 410 401 269 329 512 3335 363 331 205 410 558 384 157 617 442 3467 6802
White M: 70.7/121 326 499 141 344 398 389 221 300 492 3110 344 316 186 390 543 364 151 514 427 3235 6345
Red W: 67.1/113 311 419 110 323 313 344 128 235 477 2660 313 301 150 312 495 342 131 437 323 2804 5464
Handicap 9 3 15 13 1 7 17 11 5 4 10 16 8 2 14 18 12 6
Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1965

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB,DC, Visa, Mastercard, Amex
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

