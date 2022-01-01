Home / Courses / Europe / United Kingdom / England / Staffordshire

The Staffordshire Golf Club - Par-3 Course

About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 27
Length 999 yards
Slope 87
Rating 27.3
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Mens 27 999 yards 27.3 87
Ladies (W) 27 999 yards 28.5 89
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Par 3
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 27.3/87 121 106 126 78 107 103 129 75 154 999 999
Ladies W: 28.5/89 121 106 126 78 107 103 129 75 154 999 999
Handicap 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 27

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper attire is required.

Available Facilities

Clubhouse, Conference Facilities, Banquet Facilities

