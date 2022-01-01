The Staffordshire Golf Club - Par-3 Course
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 27
Length 999 yards
Slope 87
Rating 27.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Mens
|27
|999 yards
|27.3
|87
|Ladies (W)
|27
|999 yards
|28.5
|89
Scorecard for Par 3
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 27.3/87
|121
|106
|126
|78
|107
|103
|129
|75
|154
|999
|999
|Ladies W: 28.5/89
|121
|106
|126
|78
|107
|103
|129
|75
|154
|999
|999
|Handicap
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|27
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper attire is required.
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Conference Facilities, Banquet Facilities
Course Layout