Isle Of Seil Golf Club

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 31
Length 2195 yards
Slope 93
Rating 30.4
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 31 2195 yards 30.4 93
Yellow 31 2097 yards 30.2 91
Red (W) 31 2007 yards 31.2 96
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Isle Of Seil Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
White M: 60.8/93 406 151 403 128 390 270 138 155 154 2195 4390
Yellow M: 60.4/91 364 149 368 128 390 266 138 151 143 2097 4194
Red W: 62.4/96 371 138 368 117 357 247 126 142 141 2007 4014
Handicap 5 16 3 9 1 11 17 7 14
Par 4 3 4 3 4 4 3 3 3 31 62

Course Details

Year Built 1996
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Golf School Academy Yes - "Craig Lee Golf Studio"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

