Isle Of Seil Golf Club
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 31
Length 2195 yards
Slope 93
Rating 30.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|31
|2195 yards
|30.4
|93
|Yellow
|31
|2097 yards
|30.2
|91
|Red (W)
|31
|2007 yards
|31.2
|96
Scorecard for Isle Of Seil Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|White M: 60.8/93
|406
|151
|403
|128
|390
|270
|138
|155
|154
|2195
|4390
|Yellow M: 60.4/91
|364
|149
|368
|128
|390
|266
|138
|151
|143
|2097
|4194
|Red W: 62.4/96
|371
|138
|368
|117
|357
|247
|126
|142
|141
|2007
|4014
|Handicap
|5
|16
|3
|9
|1
|11
|17
|7
|14
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|3
|3
|31
|62
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf School Academy Yes - "Craig Lee Golf Studio"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
Course Layout