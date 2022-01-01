Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Nagano

Nagano Keikyu Country Club

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7045 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Full Back/A 72 7045 yards 72.9
Full Back/B 72 6691 yards 71.6
Back/A 72 6602 yards 71.0
Back/B 72 6250 yards 69.5
Regular/A 72 6027 yards 68.5
Regular/B 72 5678 yards 67.1
Ladies/A 72 5379 yards 65.5
Ladies/B 72 5027 yards 64.0
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nagano Keikyu Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 409 591 199 369 417 512 428 203 412 3540 375 520 180 442 403 400 185 541 459 3505 7045
Blue M: 73.1/123 385 559 184 341 381 494 402 184 388 3318 351 490 155 411 391 368 171 514 433 3284 6602
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 354 510 165 310 350 471 368 162 357 3047 320 452 131 364 332 336 152 484 409 2980 6027
Red W: 67.1/113 329 476 143 287 333 401 339 128 308 2744 294 433 115 314 305 305 129 432 308 2635 5379
Handicap 7 13 15 3 9 17 1 11 5 16 10 12 4 18 8 14 6 2
Par 4 5 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1998
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season April - December

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, Diners, UC, UFJ, MUFG, Nicos

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

