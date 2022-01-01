Nagano Keikyu Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7045 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 72.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Full Back/A
|72
|7045 yards
|72.9
|Full Back/B
|72
|6691 yards
|71.6
|Back/A
|72
|6602 yards
|71.0
|Back/B
|72
|6250 yards
|69.5
|Regular/A
|72
|6027 yards
|68.5
|Regular/B
|72
|5678 yards
|67.1
|Ladies/A
|72
|5379 yards
|65.5
|Ladies/B
|72
|5027 yards
|64.0
Scorecard for Nagano Keikyu Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|409
|591
|199
|369
|417
|512
|428
|203
|412
|3540
|375
|520
|180
|442
|403
|400
|185
|541
|459
|3505
|7045
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|385
|559
|184
|341
|381
|494
|402
|184
|388
|3318
|351
|490
|155
|411
|391
|368
|171
|514
|433
|3284
|6602
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|354
|510
|165
|310
|350
|471
|368
|162
|357
|3047
|320
|452
|131
|364
|332
|336
|152
|484
|409
|2980
|6027
|Red W: 67.1/113
|329
|476
|143
|287
|333
|401
|339
|128
|308
|2744
|294
|433
|115
|314
|305
|305
|129
|432
|308
|2635
|5379
|Handicap
|7
|13
|15
|3
|9
|17
|1
|11
|5
|16
|10
|12
|4
|18
|8
|14
|6
|2
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1998
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season April - December
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, DC, Diners, UC, UFJ, MUFG, Nicos
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout