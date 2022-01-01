Golf World Stansted - Academy Course

Home / Courses / Europe / United Kingdom / England / Essex

About

Holes 3
Type Semi-Private
Style Pitch&Putt
Par 12
Length 581 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
12 581 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Academy
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 69.1/102 266 124 191 266 124 191 266 124 191 1743 3486
Ladies W: 69.9/104 266 124 191 266 124 191 266 124 191 1743 3486
Handicap 5 1 9 7 3 11 15 17 13
Par 5 3 4 5 3 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Practice Hole Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Available Facilities

Clubhouse, Lounge

Available Sports

Fitness

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

