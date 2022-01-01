Golf World Stansted - Academy Course
About
Holes 3
Type Semi-Private
Style Pitch&Putt
Par 12
Length 581 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|12
|581 yards
Scorecard for Academy
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 69.1/102
|266
|124
|191
|266
|124
|191
|266
|124
|191
|1743
|3486
|Ladies W: 69.9/104
|266
|124
|191
|266
|124
|191
|266
|124
|191
|1743
|3486
|Handicap
|5
|1
|9
|7
|3
|11
|15
|17
|13
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Practice Hole Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Lounge
Available SportsFitness
Course Layout