Grange Castle Golf Club - 7-hole Course
About
Holes 7
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 21
Length 1997 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|21
|1997 meters
|Red (W)
|21
|1658 meters
Scorecard for 7 Holes Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 35.9/89
|330
|383
|293
|161
|432
|170
|383
|330
|383
|2865
|5730
|Ladies W: 34.1/81
|289
|312
|272
|130
|410
|104
|296
|289
|312
|2414
|4828
|Handicap
|8
|6
|12
|10
|4
|14
|2
|18
|16
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|34
|68
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper attire is required.
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesClubhouse
