County Dublin

Grange Castle Golf Club - 7-hole Course

0
About

Holes 7
Type Public
Style Parkland
Par 21
Length 1997 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 21 1997 meters
Red (W) 21 1658 meters
Scorecard
Scorecard for 7 Holes Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 35.9/89 330 383 293 161 432 170 383 330 383 2865 5730
Ladies W: 34.1/81 289 312 272 130 410 104 296 289 312 2414 4828
Handicap 8 6 12 10 4 14 2 18 16
Par 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 4 4 34 68

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper attire is required.

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Clubhouse

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

