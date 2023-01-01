Hounslow Golf Park
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Style Executive
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Course Details
Year Built 2022
Golf Season Year round
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Snacks
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Locker Rooms
Available SportsFootGolf, Minigolf
Reviews
