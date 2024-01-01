Home / Courses / USA / Arizona / Fountain Hills

FireRock Country Club - LittleRock Course

0
About

Holes 9
Type Private
Style Executive
Par 27
Length 298 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 27 298 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Short Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 58.1/98 190 107 285 170 220 83 95 209 155 1514 3038
Ladies W: 59.4/101 190 107 285 170 220 83 95 209 155 1514 3038
Handicap 8 16 6 2 12 18 14 4 10
Par 4 3 4 4 4 3 3 4 3 32 64
Handicap (W) 4 16 14 2 8 18 10 12 6

Course Details

Year Built 2020
Fairways Bermuda Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS No
Pull-carts No

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Teaching Pro No
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Collared shirt required

Food & Beverage

Bar, Snacks

Lodging

Lodging Available

Available Facilities

Clubhouse, Locker Rooms

Available Activities

Swimming

Available Sports

Tennis

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

