FireRock Country Club - LittleRock Course
Holes 9
Type Private
Style Executive
Par 27
Length 298 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|27
|298 yards
Scorecard for Short Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 58.1/98
|190
|107
|285
|170
|220
|83
|95
|209
|155
|1514
|3038
|Ladies W: 59.4/101
|190
|107
|285
|170
|220
|83
|95
|209
|155
|1514
|3038
|Handicap
|8
|16
|6
|2
|12
|18
|14
|4
|10
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|3
|4
|3
|32
|64
|Handicap (W)
|4
|16
|14
|2
|8
|18
|10
|12
|6
Course Details
Year Built 2020
Fairways Bermuda Grass
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS No
Pull-carts No
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Teaching Pro No
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Collared shirt required
Food & BeverageBar, Snacks
LodgingLodging Available
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Locker Rooms
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Available SportsTennis
