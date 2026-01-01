Home / Courses

Altamira Golf

0
1440x350.jpg

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Resort/Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Book a Tee Time at
Altamira Golf
Powered by GolfNow.com
Book a Tee Time
Tee Par Length Rating Slope

Course Details

Year Built 2026
Fairways Bermuda
Greens Bermuda
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Caddies No
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf Simulator No
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Collared shirt required, no denim
The Best Way To Book Is With GolfPass+ Annual
golf ball.svg
$120 in monthly tee time promo codes
waivedfees
12 rounds of waived fees
redeemtrophy
GolfPass Member Pricing
teetime protection.svg
Tee Time Protection

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
stars Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
rss_feed Get RSS feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Redland GCC: Clubhouse
View Tee Times
Redland Golf & Country Club
Homestead, Florida
Public
3.9975027747
524
Write Review
Card Sound GC
Card Sound Golf Club
Key Largo, Florida
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Dolphin at Ocean Reef Club: #5
Dolphin at Ocean Reef Club
Key Largo, Florida
Resort/Private
5.0
2
Write Review
Palmetto GC
View Tee Times
Palmetto Golf Course
Miami, Florida
Public
3.0991668197
412
Write Review
Ocean Reef Club
Hammock at Ocean Reef Club
Key Largo, Florida
Resort/Private
5.0
2
Write Review
Briar Bay GC
View Tee Times
Briar Bay Golf Course
Miami, Florida
Public
3.268907563
222
Write Review
Deering Bay Yacht & CC: #8
Deering Bay Yacht & Country Club
Coral Gables, Florida
Private
5.0
1
Write Review
Killian Greens GC
View Tee Times
Killian Greens Golf Club
Miami, Florida
Public
3.6993887774
1241
Write Review
Miccosukee GCC
View Tee Times
Miccosukee Golf & Country Club - Marlin Course
Miami, Florida
Resort
4.2983516564
235
Write Review
Miccosukee GCC
View Tee Times
Miccosukee Golf & Country Club - Dolphin Course
Miami, Florida
Resort
4.2983516564
235
Write Review
Miccosukee GCC
Miccosukee Golf & Country Club - Barracuda Course
Miami, Florida
Resort
4.2983516564
235
Write Review
Riviera CC
Riviera Country Club
Coral Gables, Florida
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf Packages
Trump National Doral - The Blue Monster Course

Trump National Doral Miami Stay & Play Package

FROM $267 (USD)
MIAMI, FL | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the Trump National Doral Miami and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of The Blue Monster Course, The Golden Palm Course, The Red Tiger Course, The Silver Fox Course.
Miami Lakes Golf Club

Miami Lakes Hotel Stay & Play Package

FROM $167 (USD)
MIAMI, FL | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at Miami Lakes Hotel and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of Miami Beach Golf Club, Miami Shores Golf Course, Normandy Shores Golf Course, and Miami Lakes Golf Club.
1 - JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa - Resort Done Shot - 1.jpg

JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa Stay & Play Package

FROM $377 (USD)
AVENTURA, FL | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of Turnberry Isle - Miller Course, Turnberry Isle - Soffer Course, and Normandy Shores Golf Course.
Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Course

SANDALS – BAHAMAS

FROM $1017 (USD)
BAHAMAS | Enjoy accommodations at Sandals Emerald Bay Resort, unlimited golf at Sandals Emerald Bay Golf Course, and an “all-inclusive” experience that includes: dining at any of the resort’s gourmet restaurants, unlimited premium liquors, and various water and land sports activities.
Reunion Resort & Golf Club

Reunion Resort Stay & Play Package

FROM $207 (USD)
KISSIMMEE, FL | Enjoy up to 5 nights’ accommodations at Reunion Resort and up to 4 rounds of golf at your choice of Reunion Resort – Nicklaus Course, Reunion Resort – Watson Course, Reunion Resort – Palmer Course, and Celebration Golf Course.
Course Layout
Now Reading

  • Home

  • Memberships

  • Library

  • Account

    •
    Search Near Me