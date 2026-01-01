Altamira Golf
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Resort/Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
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Altamira Golf
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Course Details
Year Built 2026
Fairways Bermuda
Greens Bermuda
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Caddies No
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf Simulator No
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice No
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Collared shirt required, no denim
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SANDALS – BAHAMAS
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Course Layout