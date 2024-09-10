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Esplanade at Rivergrass

5160 Standing Cypress Dr, Naples, FL 34120
(215) 589-3012
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Esplanade at Rivergrass - Book a Tee Time
Esplanade at Rivergrass: #10
Aerial view of the 10th green from Esplanade at Rivergrass Esplanade at Rivergrass
Esplanade at Rivergrass: Aerial
Aerial view from Esplanade at Rivergrass Esplanade at Rivergrass

About

Esplanade at Rivergrass will feature an impressive 18-hole championship-caliber golf course, complete with a professional shop and casual dining area. The course has been thoughtfully designed to highlight the region's natural charm, showcasing beautiful Bimini fairways, tees and rough alongside pristinely maintained TifEagle greens. Each hole is strategically positioned to wind through awe-inspiring terrain, creating an unforgettable journey from your opening drive through your final putt while providing an engaging test suitable for golfers of every ability. Whether you're playing a relaxed round with buddies, participating in a competitive tournament or honing your skills, each hole delivers its own special and satisfying challenge set against truly magnificent backdrops.

Holes 18
Par 72
Length 6080 yds
Rating N/A
Slope N/A
Type Semi-Private
Tees
Course scorecard and layout
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Course Details

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Credit Cards Accepted
Fivesomes Allowed
Single Allowed
Walking Allowed
Dress code Collared shirts, mock turtlenecks, or golf-specific shirts are required. Denim, sweatpants, cargo shorts/pants, and athletic-style shorts are not permitted.
Year Built 2026
Fairways Bimini
Greens TifEagle
Golf Season Year round
Architect(s) C.W. Golf Architecture (2026)
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