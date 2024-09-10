Esplanade at Rivergrass will feature an impressive 18-hole championship-caliber golf course, complete with a professional shop and casual dining area. The course has been thoughtfully designed to highlight the region's natural charm, showcasing beautiful Bimini fairways, tees and rough alongside pristinely maintained TifEagle greens. Each hole is strategically positioned to wind through awe-inspiring terrain, creating an unforgettable journey from your opening drive through your final putt while providing an engaging test suitable for golfers of every ability. Whether you're playing a relaxed round with buddies, participating in a competitive tournament or honing your skills, each hole delivers its own special and satisfying challenge set against truly magnificent backdrops.