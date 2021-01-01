Cape Breton Island

The view from the fairway of the Cape-hole 5th.
Overview ()
  • About Cape Breton Island
    Cape Breton Island is a small but spectacular island in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia with an international reputation for golf. Cape Breton Highlands National Park is home to one of architect Stanley Thompson's greatest courses, Highlands Links, which opened in 1938. The island grew in reputation in the 21st century however with the creation of Cabot Links, a new seaside resort development in Inverness that is home to two pure 18-hole links courses, including Cabot Cliffs, which has vaulted into the top echelon of golf courses in the world. Golf travelers who love scenic drives can combine Cabot and Highlands Links by cruising the spectacular Cabot Trail, one of North America's most scenic drives that goes through both inland mountains and along the rugged coastline. There are other lesser-known courses on Cape Breton like The Lakes and Bell Bay that help round out a longer trip here. Other golf groups will combine golf on this maritime island with a trip to nearby Prince Edward Island. Travelers can get to Cape Breton internationally by flying into Halifax and making the drive north onto the island. There is also a small airport that receives Canadian destinations in Sydney. | WATCH our trip highlights from Cape Breton Island

    Top Rated Golf Courses in Cape Breton Island Area

Courses ()
Videos ()
