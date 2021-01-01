About Cape Breton Island

Cape Breton Island is a small but spectacular island in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia with an international reputation for golf. Cape Breton Highlands National Park is home to one of architect Stanley Thompson's greatest courses, Highlands Links, which opened in 1938. The island grew in reputation in the 21st century however with the creation of, a new seaside resort development in Inverness that is home to two pure 18-hole links courses, including, which has vaulted into the top echelon of golf courses in the world. Golf travelers who love scenic drives can combine Cabot andby cruising the spectacular Cabot Trail, one of North America's most scenic drives that goes through both inland mountains and along the rugged coastline. There are other lesser-known courses on Cape Breton like The Lakes and Bell Bay that help round out a longer trip here. Other golf groups will combine golf on this maritime island with a trip to nearby Prince Edward Island. Travelers can get to Cape Breton internationally by flying into Halifax and making the drive north onto the island. There is also a small airport that receives Canadian destinations in Sydney. |