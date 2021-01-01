GB&I Content
Even the pros can struggle with the 40-yard bunker shot. This is one of those eternally mysterious shots that, upon failure to execute, typically puts you in a worse spot than you were. A fat shot puts you up against the bunker lip and a skull sails you over the green and possibly off the golf course. | Watch on GolfPass: Sean Foley on playing bunker shots of varying distance
Golf Advisor Sr. Managing Editor Brandon Tucker shares notable restrictions for playing golf in different parts of the world, including the United Kingdom and Ireland amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. He shares the outlook for tour operators in 2020-21, as well as shares notable municipal closures in America's largest cities.
Golf course architect Tom Doak joins Jason Deegan to discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted his golf course under construction in Ireland, as well as how it will impact some of his clients and existing destination courses. He shares an outlook on what future work might look like, and how he's been spending his spare time while off the road.
There is so much anticipation of the 2019 Open for various reasons. It's Northern Ireland's first Open since 1951, but also, TV and the world's best players are set to unmask a links widely Royal considered one of the Top 5 or 10 courses in the world. From a photogenic perspective, only Turnberry is in its league among rota courses. In terms of how it yields high drama, we're about to find out.
Matt Ginella ventures across the pond to explore the culture of golf in Ireland. After discussing the updated Adare Manor Golf Club with Andy McMahon, Ginella heads to town to listen to some traditional Irish music at Aunty Lena’s. The tour of Ireland continues with a visit to Waterville Golf Links and Ardglass Golf Club. Amidst teeing it up along the coast, Ginella makes time to try Bushmills Whiskey and visit Lahinch Golf Club, home of the 2019 Irish Open. The round trip ends with a visit to Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland to play a round with John Bamber. (Originally aired 2018)
Of all the ultimate itineraries we’ve put together, none is as exhilarating and rewarding for a true golf lover as our trip to Scotland. Scotland is the Home of Golf, where the game has been played for five centuries and where it is woven into the very fabric of life. Those who make a pilgrimage to Scotland achieve a spirit of unity with all golfers who have ever trod the links.
One of the greatest thrills in golf is taking a journey to St. Andrews and playing a round on the Old Course. The palpable aura of the game rooted on such hallowed ground, the memories of watching so many of golf’s greatest players traverse the Swilcan Bridge en route to claiming their Open Championship victory, the wonderful passing parade of people, and the history, architecture, and vibe of this historic university town make a visit to the “Auld Grey Toon” a required pilgrimage for every golf enthusiast.
Hogs Head, a new golf course by Robert Trent Jones II, isn't the only news coming from Ireland that Americans golfers should notice. The luxurious and historic Adare Manor will reopen this fall, while the Castlerock Golf Club in Northern Ireland embarks on a major renovation. All three courses should be ready to play by spring.
The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open comes to the Portstewart Golf Club in Northern Ireland for the first time in July
