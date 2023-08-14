Head games: What kind of golf hats do you wear?

Is the traditional golf logo hat going out of style?
What's your flavor of golf headgear - bucket hats, trucker hats, visors, logo hats or hats featuring gaudy words?

SAN JOSE - Like every other golfer, I'm trying to look cool on the course.

I'm one of the lucky ones who gets to test various styles and brands as they launch, meaning my wardrobe is constantly evolving as I find the latest and greatest. I have noticed an interesting trend in the last couple of months: when I wear trucker hats, they get noticed. Fellow golfers have been dropping the 'where'd you get that hat?' or 'oh, I like that hat!'

Funny thing is nobody comments on the traditional headgear I want to wear - my cherished logo purchases from Kauri Cliffs or Cypress Point. Maybe they're too much of a humble-brag, but I think the more likely explanation is traditional hats are becoming a bit passé. There are so many choices out there now for your head - bucket hats, trucker hats, logo hats - that only the really good ones draw attention. The rest go unnoticed.

For golfers, what's on your head is as important as what's on your body. Want your hat game to stand out? See if you agree or disagree with my thoughts on some recent trends.

Are logoed hats and normal headgear too traditional for today's golfer?

Let's get one thing out of the way: I've never been a visor guy, and that's good because it appears they are going out of style. Both GolfPass and Golf Digest have noticed the trend. Check out this story:

Long irons
Articles
5 items disappearing from golf

What's happening with the traditional golf hat is a more complicated issue. I've always loved to get a sharp-looking hat from a great course I've just played to proudly wear. Sometimes, though, when when I see somebody else rocking a hat with a fancy club logo, it can feel like a turnoff. Wearing course logos on my head sometimes makes me feel like I'm just a billboard in a marketing campaign. GolfPass Senior Staff Writer Tim Gavrich feels the same way about hats that tout equipment companies. "I would never wear, say, a Titleist or PING or TaylorMade hat unless I was being paid to," Gavrich noted. "The fact that tons of golfers buy those hats and engage in free advertising for the companies that make them has always surprised me."

Hat trends I love

Trucker hats with mesh are back in style, even on the golf course.

As I mentioned earlier, I'm enjoying the shift to new styles. I love the trucker hat look. They're different and tend to be worn by younger golfers (which I still daydream to be). A lot of new brands offer trucker hats with unique messaging and pictures. My black Louis Lloyd trucker hat and orange-and-swamp-green Alpine Mountain Ranch trucker hats are the ones that have drawn compliments. The only drawback of the trucker hat is they tend to be more rigid. They take a little longer to break in.

I'm also a big fan of bucket hats. Alas, I just don't think I can pull off the look without feeling dorky. Whenever I'm in a pro shop, I go right to the bucket hat rack to see if I can find one that not only catches my eye but fits my weirdly shaped head. I haven't had any luck yet.

Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship - Round Three
Articles
The humble bucket hat is a Cool Golf Thing

Golf hat trends I don't like

Are you a fan of golf hats with big letters?

Remember how I said I wanted to look young and cool? I don't consider the biggest fad in golf hats - BIG LETTERS - to be either. At media day for the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club, every media member got a commemorative hat with BIG LETTERS spelling out GLORY or EPIC. As much as I want to love it, I just can't. It's not for me, and I hope the trend has a short-lived shelf life.

As the pandemic golf boom has introduced younger, more casual players, I'm seeing a few more frat-guy golfers wearing their hats backward. I'm no crusty old-timer - and I certainly don't condone strict golf dress codes beyond a polo - but it's a bit too casual for my tastes. Save the 'rally' caps for the stands of a ballgame when you're watching, not playing.

What's your favorite choice of golf headwear? Let us know in the comments below.

RoundupsGearOpinion
Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,000 courses and written about golf destinations in 20 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and Twitter at @WorldGolfer.
0 Comments
More from the author
Reynolds Lake Oconee - Great Waters
Articles
2 Min Read
Lost ball mania: Golf's 10 most water-logged courses
August 10, 2023
Golfers with aquaphobia will want to avoid these courses, which are loaded with water hazards.
By Jason Scott Deegan
The Dunes Golf and Beach Club - hole 13
Articles
2 Min Read
25 PGA Tour golf courses you can play from the new 2024 schedule
August 9, 2023
New 'Signature' events will be held at Kapalua, Pebble Beach, Bay Hill and Harbour Town.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Dornoch Station
Articles
4 Min Read
The renovated Dornoch Station and Slieve Donard hotels are set to reopen for links golf travelers
August 9, 2023
The historic, revamped hotels by Marine & Lawn Hotels & Resorts in Scotland and Northern Ireland will both debut by September 1.
By Jason Scott Deegan
2023 U.S. Girls' Junior champion Kiara Romero
Articles
2 Min Read
Youth on Course's impact shines bright at the 2023 U.S. Junior Amateur championships
August 5, 2023
Both the boys and girls USGA champions are YOC members who took advantage of $5 rounds of golf to hone their games.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Portugal: Episode 1
Articles
5 Min Read
Fun in the sun in Portugal's Algarve, one of Europe's best golf destinations
August 3, 2023
Portugal's Algarve is a paradise of beaches and golf on the Atlantic Ocean.
By Jason Scott Deegan
2016 Ryder Cup - Singles Matches
Articles
5 Min Read
Golf's 10 best match play events on TV worth watching
August 2, 2023
Beyond the famous 'Cups', golf's best match play viewing often revolves around young amateurs.
By Jason Scott Deegan
Popular
2023 American Century Championship - Steph Curry
Articles
2 Min Read
What's the best hole-in-one celebration you've ever experienced on the golf course?
July 16, 2023
Aces are meant to be celebrated, but how wild should you go?
By Jason Scott Deegan
Genesis Scottish Open - Day Four
Articles
6 Min Read
Tone-deaf PGA Tour denounces USGA, R&A golf ball rollback efforts
July 27, 2023
By publicly opposing efforts to moderate the distance the golf ball travels, the sport of golf threatens to critically injure the game of golf.
Tim Gavrich
By Tim Gavrich
Arcadia Bluffs_Golf_Course_hole_18_green
Articles
3 Min Read
Golf Course Review: The Bluffs Course at Arcadia Bluffs in northern Michigan
July 26, 2023
Stunning views of Lake Michigan and stellar conditions make Arcadia Bluffs one of the Midwest's most popular summer golf experiences.
Jesse_Cameron
By Jesse Cameron
Golf cart.gif
Articles
3 Min Read
Reaction: Golfers sound off on why more Americans don’t walk
July 17, 2023
Does taking a cart for your round make you lazy?
Katie Gallagher - head shot
Hannah Kuczynski
By Katie Gallagher, Hannah Kuczynski
Read More
Now Reading
Head games: What kind of golf hats do you wear?
Search Near Me