Review: The Ace Recovery Slides by Golf Linx 18 provide relief for tired feet

ORLANDO, Fla. - After walking aisle after aisle of the PGA Merchandise Show for two days in January, the display with the words "recovery slides" beckoned to me like a lighthouse does to a ship in a storm.

I couldn't resist stopping by the booth for Golf Linx 18, a brand I wasn't familiar with. In talking to Eric Lacharite, the company's vice president of sales, it turns out I'm not the only person who was attracted by the large display of golf-themed slides. The Ace Recovery Slides have become a hit nobody at the company saw coming.

"(Business) really took off last year," Lacharite said. "This year it's almost like we are in the slide business and 'oh by the way, we have a little bit of clothing'. It's like the tables got reversed on us a little bit, which is cool."

For many golfers, the best part of the day is taking off their shoes. Even if you're not walking all 18 holes, a golfer riding in a cart can still rack up plenty of steps, especially for those of us who need at least 90 strokes every round. That's a lot of back and forth.

The Ace Recovery Slides, which come in multiple colors, sport an ultra-soft cushioned sole with strong heel support for rebound and recovery. The non-slip traction design allows golfers to wear them in the locker room, shower or pool deck.

"Golf clubs are buying them for different purposes, whether it's a member guest and they want to be gifting it out for a welcome gift," Lacharite said. "A lot of clubs that have pickleball courts or swimming pools are buying pairs for their locker rooms."

He noted that golfers often buy multiple pairs, maybe one for the gym or the country club and one for at home. The $48 price point is compelling for any golfer no matter their income bracket.

"We have them at an attractive price point," Lacharite added. "This checks all the boxes, extreme comfort, relief from your golf round and an antislip sole that you can shower comfortably with. It's just an all-around great slide. I think it's something unique that ties back to our golf brand."

Oh, by the way, Golf Linx 18 does sell all sorts of high quality, slightly more affordable golf attire, too. Its parent company, Manhattan Inc., is a leading fashion expert, owning 16 other brands.

Jason Scott Deegan
Jason Scott Deegan has reviewed and photographed more than 1,200 courses and written about golf destinations in 28 countries for some of the industry's biggest publications. His work has been honored by the Golf Writer's Association of America and the Michigan Press Association. Follow him on Instagram at @jasondeegangolfpass and X/Twitter at @WorldGolfer.

