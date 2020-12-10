All golfers - even the best in the world - lose confidence in their putter now and then.

It's a helpless feeling. One minute, you feel comfortable over the ball. The next, even the simplest uphill, three-footer feels like a hit and hope. How can you find your way back? We could just tell you to hit it closer to the hole but that would be cheating. Shotlink data and countless studies by putting guru Dave Pelz have proven that the shorter the putt, the higher the percentages it will find the cup.

Putting under pressure might be the hardest skill in golf, but who doesn't want the chance to drain the do-or-die putt to win a heated match? Justin Leonard knows the feeling.

Ryder Cup 1999: Leonard's putt at Brookline

Want to be the hero of your weekend foursome? We offer 10 ways to start rolling the rock again: