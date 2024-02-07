What's new for women's golf clubs in 2024

Whether you’ve been in the game for years or are just getting started, golf club technology is an interesting topic to follow. New tech is released every year and with the drastic rise in golf’s popularity, more research and attention are being pumped into women's clubs than ever.

After talking to a few of this year’s top women’s manufacturers at the 2024 PGA Merchandise Show, it was obvious to me that women’s clubs are getting more attention from manufacturers. There’s a lot to be excited about in the future of women’s clubs.

XXIO

XXIO has been making an impact in the golf club market for more than 22 years. The brand is wildly popular in Japan. Their flagship is creating lightweight golf clubs for moderate swing-speed players. If you swing under 95 miles per hour, you fit into their key demographic. For women, swing speeds less than 95 mph is nearly our entire average golf population.

XXIO does charge a steep price point but through the many years of golf I’ve played, I have never met someone with XXIO clubs who doesn’t love them. Their design and demographic certainly set them apart, but what stood out to me was the fact that their inventory is split equally between men’s and women’s product.

“About half of our sales is for women, so we take our women's business very seriously ... We develop the grips, the shaft, the head completely differently than we do for the men," says Ryan Polanco, the North America Market Manager for XXIO. "Same general principals but we don’t just design the same club and put a pink shaft in it. We take a very different approach to the whole product.”

The XXIO 13 released in 2024:

XIIO released a new "BiFlex" technology to increase the sweet spot on woods. Courtesy of XXIO.

For woods, they have introduced a “BiFlex” face which has expanded the sweet spot towards the heel and the toe on the club face.

To complete the woods, they have reintroduced their “Activewing” tech which was initially launched two years ago. This visual tech acts a self-correction for players who tend to leave the clubface open at impact. The “Activewing” helps to square the face, creating better results for the moderate swing speed golfer.

XXIO's "Activewing" technology. Courtesy of XXIO

With the BiFlex face and “Activewing” technology in the XXIO 13, the feedback has shown an overall increase in ball speed resulting in added distance.

In the XXIO 13 irons, they have narrowed the sole of the clubs and increased the sweet spot by using more tungsten towards the heel. Results in the irons are increased forgiveness and a sleeker overall look.

XIIO 13 women's irons with increased tungsten. Courtesy of XXIO

Callaway

Callaway has launched their Paradym Smoke Ai collection for 2024. Highlighting the drivers and woods, they have four different club designations within the umbrella of this release.

The MAX Fast is their lightest option featuring a draw bias and is known to be the most forgiving of the drivers.

Callaway introduces the Women's Paradym Ai Smoke MAX Fast Driver. Courtesy of Callaway

Next in this category is the MAX D which has a similar forgiveness and draw bias with a slightly heavier feel. Callaway has seen most women fit into the MAX Fast or MAX D category since the collection's release.

Callaway's Paradym Smoke Ai MAX D Driver. Courtesy of Callaway

Their MAX option is optimal for a player who still wants the forgiveness of the other drivers, but needs a fade bias. The MAX also features weight adjustability in the back of the driver to support additional shot shaping.

Their final release is the Triple Diamond, which compliments a high-swing-speed player with consistent ball striking.

LPGA Tour professionals Rose Zhang, Andrea Lee, and Ruoning Yin are already sporting these new products with great success.

Callaway is using the phrase "Sweeter from every spot" to describe this new collection.

"So not only is the flight better, straighter and tighter dispersion down range … you're going to hear 'sweeter from every spot' but we really focused to make sure that's actually happening", says Alexis Guerrmas, a club fitter with Callaway.

Mizuno

Mizuno stands a bit unique from XXIO or Callaway as they encourage getting fit for clubs that can be adjusted to fit your specific needs. For a more advanced golfer, getting fit for clubs is an excellent way to ensure you are getting the technology you need to improve your game.

In 2010, Mizuno released their “Mizuno Shaft Optimizer”. This tool fits onto the club shaft and measures specific data points to find the best club fit for each player in a just a few swings.

The "Mizuno Shaft Optimier" used for club fitting. Courtesy of Mizuno

While their new releases have been consistent to support their shaft optimizer, Mizuno has shifted outside their normal realm this season, unveiling a women’s box set.

The JPX Q women's box set was designed to make Mizuno clubs more accessible for the beginner female golfer. The set is currently in production and has a release date of April/May of 2024.

A first look at Mizuno's JPX Q women's box set. Courtesy of Mizuno

As they begin to release, the box set will be available at local golf retailers as well as directly from Mizuno.

Which clubs are your favorite? Let us know in the comments below!